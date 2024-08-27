Jason Nolf retires from wrestling

Former Penn State wrestler, 3-time NCAA champion announces retirement Jason Nolf was one of the most decorated wrestlers to walk through Penn State's hallowed halls.

Maybe I haven’t been paying enough attention but this is surprising to me. Still in his athletic prime at 28, he just retired Burroughs and has been beating everyone not named Kyle Dake lately. Heir apparent to rep USA at the 2028 Olympics at 74 kg. Dake is 33 and I don't see him making another Olympic run at 37. So in terms of both age and career, Nolf is pretty much where Dake was about 5 years ago.He looked great at CJI last weekend against Tye Ruotolo. Their match starts at 5:28.marked:EDIT: Here's an interview from last week, talking about CJI. Given that he just walked away from wrestling, it sounds like he's considering either sub grappling or MMA or both. Dude is an exciting scrapper who's been cross-training grappling for a long time.