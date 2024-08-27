Jason Nolf retires from wrestling

Maybe I haven’t been paying enough attention but this is surprising to me. Still in his athletic prime at 28, he just retired Burroughs and has been beating everyone not named Kyle Dake lately. Heir apparent to rep USA at the 2028 Olympics at 74 kg. Dake is 33 and I don't see him making another Olympic run at 37. So in terms of both age and career, Nolf is pretty much where Dake was about 5 years ago.

www.pennlive.com

Former Penn State wrestler, 3-time NCAA champion announces retirement

Jason Nolf was one of the most decorated wrestlers to walk through Penn State's hallowed halls.
www.pennlive.com www.pennlive.com

He looked great at CJI last weekend against Tye Ruotolo. Their match starts at 5:28.

EDIT: Here's an interview from last week, talking about CJI. Given that he just walked away from wrestling, it sounds like he's considering either sub grappling or MMA or both. Dude is an exciting scrapper who's been cross-training grappling for a long time.

 
Wow this is surprising. But it does bring to mind the potential problem USAW is possibly looking at which is the current superstars aging out and there not being many new ones coming up behind them. And good as Nolf is, he doesn't seem to have that special something that guys like Burroughs, Snyder, Taylor, Dake, Cox, Green, and Gilman had.

Guys that looked so promising or guys that were stuck behind superstars are either underperforming, not focused on competing, or aging out themselves. Dieringer, Imar, Mark Hall, Mekhi Lewis, Marinelli, Machiavello, Suriano, etc. It's clear these guys won't be winning world/Olympic medals.
 
dsdoubled said:
Wow this is surprising. But it does bring to mind the potential problem USAW is possibly looking at which is the current superstars aging out and there not being many new ones coming up behind them. And good as Nolf is, he doesn't seem to have that special something that guys like Burroughs, Snyder, Taylor, Dake, Cox, Green, and Gilman had.

Guys that looked so promising or guys that were stuck behind superstars are either underperforming, not focused on competing, or aging out themselves. Dieringer, Imar, Mark Hall, Mekhi Lewis, Marinelli, Machiavello, Suriano, etc. It's clear these guys won't be winning world/Olympic medals.
Do you think any of our U20 USA squad competing in Spain next week looks promising? Of the 2024 Olympic medalists, I'd assume Lee and Brooks will stick around for next Olympics. And I'm wondering if Elor will drop off and go to grappling - she's apparently BJJ purple and is in a relationship with Mica Galvao who took gold at ADCC last weekend.

I feel like Nolf might actually make some waves in grappling and possibly MMA once he polishes up his sub game. His wrestling and top control is superior to any grappler at this point and his sub awareness is already good enough to have given CJI #1 seed Tye Ruotolo a competitive match.
 
ChickenBrother said:
Do you think any of our U20 USA squad competing in Spain next week looks promising? Of the 2024 Olympic medalists, I'd assume Lee and Brooks will stick around for next Olympics. And I'm wondering if Elor will drop off and go to grappling - she's apparently BJJ purple and is in a relationship with Mica Galvao who took gold at ADCC last weekend.

I feel like Nolf might actually make some waves in grappling and possibly MMA once he polishes up his sub game. His wrestling and top control is superior to any grappler at this point and his sub awareness is already good enough to have given CJI #1 seed Tye Ruotolo a competitive match.
Honestly I'm kinda out of the loop with the U20 guys. I usually really start paying attention when guys get to a point where they are close to making waves at NCAAs and definitely the senior scene. Our developmental program is bigger than ever so there's got to be some really good guys coming up, like the Iowa HW Ben Keuter, but in previous generations the next breed was pretty much already identified.

And don't get me wrong, there's good young guys, like the Askren protege that gave Brooks a good match at trials, but I'm talking about gold medals. Who is the next Snyder/ Dake/Burroughs/Taylor etc?
 
ChickenBrother said:
Do you think any of our U20 USA squad competing in Spain next week looks promising? Of the 2024 Olympic medalists, I'd assume Lee and Brooks will stick around for next Olympics. And I'm wondering if Elor will drop off and go to grappling - she's apparently BJJ purple and is in a relationship with Mica Galvao who took gold at ADCC last weekend.

I feel like Nolf might actually make some waves in grappling and possibly MMA once he polishes up his sub game. His wrestling and top control is superior to any grappler at this point and his sub awareness is already good enough to have given CJI #1 seed Tye Ruotolo a competitive match.
As for Nolf, he's got to be thinking MMA. I mean, unless he just really loves submission grappling, how many wrestlers of his caliber get into it if it's not to prepare for MMA?

Penn State hasn't been too significant a pipeline for MMA but they did bring us Phil Davis, Ed Ruth, Dom Bradley.

Its interesting bc in the last 5 - 10 years a ton of top wrestlers have come to MMA. But how many of them became legit contenders in the top shows? A lot have done well but many have also been kinda middle of the road.
 
