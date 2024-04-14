so referees troll too. how cute.
He was already my favorite ref.I think Herzog just became my favorite ref
Athletic commission referee joking about gambling on social media. No standard of ethics or conduct to become a referee in Nevada and most states. In any normal profession where one is supposed to an independent arbiter you are to avoid any appearance of impropriety. Farcical.
His low key pretty good, yesterday he fucked up, imho.Herzog in here throwing haymakers.
He is the gold standard of refereeing. MMA fans are such dipshits.
I don't think it was even a full-on fuck up. A debatable decision, certainly, but Yan got up immediately and seemed good to go.His low key pretty good, yesterday he fucked up, imho.
So did Merab in the Ricky Simon fight and they still count that as a loss, my problem with shit like that is the inconsistency, these athletic commissions are completely useless.the bell rung, she got up. there's no mystery here. if you think otherwise, hand in your sherdog card.