Media Jason Herzog responds to critics of his reffing during Zhang vs Yan

I can’t fault Herzog for giving the fighter every opportunity to fight on and he’s still my favourite ref. To his credit, Yan did cheat death but she also popped up and walked back to her corner just like anyone else would. Twice in that fight she looked like she was beaten fair and square but congrats to both ladies for being relentless for 25 min.
 
Athletic commission referee joking about gambling on social media. No standard of ethics or conduct to become a referee in Nevada and most states. In any normal profession where one is supposed to an independent arbiter you are to avoid any appearance of impropriety. Farcical.
 
Jason Hotdog.

Lol he should have waved his arms frantically like some sort of possessed demon after that first round to signify the fight is over because that is what refs usually do.
 
BKMMAFAN said:
Athletic commission referee joking about gambling on social media. No standard of ethics or conduct to become a referee in Nevada and most states. In any normal profession where one is supposed to an independent arbiter you are to avoid any appearance of impropriety. Farcical.
he's referencing that people are mad because THEY gamble. they're bias. it's spot on. People wanted him to call the fight on that choke when she got up immediately.

Them's the breaks.
 
Yo that’s definitely not actually Herzog tweeting. Would be super out of character and pretty sweet if it was though
 
El Fernas said:
His low key pretty good, yesterday he fucked up, imho.
I don't think it was even a full-on fuck up. A debatable decision, certainly, but Yan got up immediately and seemed good to go.

Compared to the daily gigantic fuckups of the other refs, Herzog is a legend.
 
Killer Kadoogan said:
the bell rung, she got up. there's no mystery here. if you think otherwise, hand in your sherdog card.
So did Merab in the Ricky Simon fight and they still count that as a loss, my problem with shit like that is the inconsistency, these athletic commissions are completely useless.
 
I think that fight proved that Herzog made the right call. At the end of round 3, Yan had a chance. Zhang was looking drained and the momentum was all in Yan's favor. Had Zhang not been able to panic wrestle and control the last 2 rounds, I honestly think Yan would have won that fight by TKO.

Those last 2 rounds should be a priceless learning experience for Yan. She needs to work on her defensive wrestling and defensive BJJ, and she can beat even the champion.
 
