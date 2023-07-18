Spounman
Jason Aldean came out with a video for his song "Try that in a small town" that came out earlier this year. He's being accused of creating a racially charged, pro-lynching video. Hopefully he gets even bigger and makes a shit ton more money like Morgan Wallen after the left tried to cancel him. I'm a fan of both, I've seen both in concert.
https://variety.com/2023/music/opin...n-worst-country-song-video-column-1235673177/
https://www.billboard.com/music/cou...-in-a-small-town-video-pulled-cmt-1235373842/
