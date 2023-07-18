Social Jason Aldean accused of a pro-lynching song/music video

Spounman

Spounman

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Dec 26, 2017
Messages
16,322
Reaction score
23,029
Jason Aldean came out with a video for his song "Try that in a small town" that came out earlier this year. He's being accused of creating a racially charged, pro-lynching video. Hopefully he gets even bigger and makes a shit ton more money like Morgan Wallen after the left tried to cancel him. I'm a fan of both, I've seen both in concert.



https://variety.com/2023/music/opin...n-worst-country-song-video-column-1235673177/

https://www.billboard.com/music/cou...-in-a-small-town-video-pulled-cmt-1235373842/

<{outtahere}>

 
Hes playing coy, but filming that in front of that particular courthouse, definitely adds an element of "this could happen to you Mr Rioter!" He knew exactly what hes doing and the controversy which would ensue and the attention it would bring. Which it is. And Im not a fan of his music, although i like some country, mostly old.
 
As long as there was no Bud Light provided during the filming of the video I don’t see the problem…

I’m not a country guy, what does the song say? Lyrics?
 
syct23 said:
As long as there was no Bud Light provided during the filming of the video I don’t see the problem…

I’m not a country guy, what does the song say? Lyrics?
Click to expand...
Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk
Carjack an old lady at a red light
Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store
Ya think it's cool, well, act a fool if ya like
Cuss out a cop, spit in his face
Stomp on the flag and light it up
Yeah, ya think you're tough
Well, try that in a small town
See how far ya make it down the road
Around here, we take care of our own
You cross that line, it won't take long
For you to find out, I recommend you don't
Try that in a small town
Got a gun that my granddad gave me
They say one day they're gonna round up
Well, that shit might fly in the city, good luck
Try that in a small town
See how far ya make it down the road
Around here, we take care of our own
You cross that line, it won't take long
For you to find out, I recommend you don't
Try that in a small town
Full of good ol' boys, raised up right
If you're looking for a fight
Try that in a small town
Try that in a small town
Try that in a small town
See how far ya make it down the road
Around here, we take care of our own
You cross that line, it won't take long
For you to find out, I recommend you don't
Try that in a small town
Try that in a small town
Ooh-ooh
Try that in a small town
 
HunterAcosta said:
Hes playing coy, but filming that in front of that particular courthouse, definitely adds an element of "this could happen to you Mr Rioter!" He knew exactly what hes doing and the controversy which would ensue and the attention it would bring. Which it is. And Im not a fan of his music, although i like some country, mostly old.
Click to expand...
I mean it sounds pretty straight forward, not much open to interpretation. I guess the song has been out since May but the video just came out. I wasn't aware of it until today.
 
Spounman said:
Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk
Carjack an old lady at a red light
Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store
Ya think it's cool, well, act a fool if ya like
Cuss out a cop, spit in his face
Stomp on the flag and light it up
Yeah, ya think you're tough
Well, try that in a small town
See how far ya make it down the road
Around here, we take care of our own
You cross that line, it won't take long
For you to find out, I recommend you don't
Try that in a small town
Got a gun that my granddad gave me
They say one day they're gonna round up
Well, that shit might fly in the city, good luck
Try that in a small town
See how far ya make it down the road
Around here, we take care of our own
You cross that line, it won't take long
For you to find out, I recommend you don't
Try that in a small town
Full of good ol' boys, raised up right
If you're looking for a fight
Try that in a small town
Try that in a small town
Try that in a small town
See how far ya make it down the road
Around here, we take care of our own
You cross that line, it won't take long
For you to find out, I recommend you don't
Try that in a small town
Try that in a small town
Ooh-ooh
Try that in a small town
Click to expand...
Just sounds like a song about a small town community taking care of their own and we don’t take kindly to outsiders, so word of advice “when in Rome”..

I grew up in a reservation, have the same mentality as that song… fuck around out here and find out. Same could be said about the other way around and small town people going to a big city…fuck around and find out

I see nothing wrong with those lyrics and see nothing that would believe me to think he is talking about hanging people.
 
I like some of his songs but this one is freaking garbage, hes capable of much better
 
Pliny Pete said:
I like some of his songs but this one is freaking garbage, hes capable of much better
Click to expand...
Yeah he has some good songs but I haven't really listened to much of anything he's put out the last few albums. I mostly listen to outlaw country.
 
syct23 said:
Just sounds like a song about a small town community taking care of their own and we don’t take kindly to outsiders, so word of advice “when in Rome”..

I grew up in a reservation, have the same mentality as that song… fuck around out here and find out. Same could be said about the other way around and small town people going to a big city…fuck around and find out

I see nothing wrong with those lyrics and see nothing that would believe me to think he is talking about hanging people.
Click to expand...

"The setting, outside the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, has proven upsetting for some who know or learn the history of the building. It’s where, in 1927, a white lynch mob dragged a young man named Henry Choate through the streets behind a car before finally hanging him from a second-story courthouse window"

Yea, not great...
 
Song is crap but it's lyrics and the video have nothing to do with lynching.
 
Isn’t he the guy who had a mass shooting at his concert? Only reason I’ve heard of him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,369
Messages
55,553,619
Members
174,828
Latest member
blunttruth

Share this page

Back
Top