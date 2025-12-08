Elections Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) announces senate run

This is a live stream from her personal account, going to take stage soon for official announcement




I was surprised to see Allred drop out so fast. He lost to Cruz by about 9 points, but there is a good chance that the Republican candidate will be Ken Paxton, who has some baggage.

Paxton is liked by MAGA, but may turn off a lot of people. Crockett is liked by the progressives, but turns off a lot of people

I think there is a Hispanic guy that Crockett will have to win the primary against

 
Isn't Texas very red other the Austin and Houston.

Hopefully Texas is not stupid enough to elect rachety jazzy.
 
Which GOP senator holds the seat she's running for?
 
