This is a live stream from her personal account, going to take stage soon for official announcement
I was surprised to see Allred drop out so fast. He lost to Cruz by about 9 points, but there is a good chance that the Republican candidate will be Ken Paxton, who has some baggage.
Paxton is liked by MAGA, but may turn off a lot of people. Crockett is liked by the progressives, but turns off a lot of people
I think there is a Hispanic guy that Crockett will have to win the primary against
