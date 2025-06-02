Jarring motion in head/neck?

Hello,

newbie here. I just started training Muay Thai techniques by myself, in the hopes that I can afford to join a gym soon. I have a basic question regarding body mechanics.



I notice that when I throw the round kick (te) and most hand techniques with full force, I feel a sharp jarring motion in the head and neck (carotid sinus area). This is concerning to me, because I don't want to stroke out while training haha. Am I doing something wrong? Should I be using less of a whipping motion, and more of a step-and-kick? Do I need to be more relaxed and grounded while throwing techniques? Is it an alignment problem? Or am I just not meant to be a fighter? My background is in Chinese martial arts, so I tend to try to apply "fa-jing" (explosive force) to everything by default.



Any insights or corrections are welcome. Thanks!