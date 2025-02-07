  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Jarrett Hurd vs Johan González & Jonathan López vs Alex Dilmaghani March 1st Amazon Prime PBC- prelims

Two-fight PBC on Prime show on March 1 to spotlight Jarrett Hurd and Jonathan Lopez

Two-fight PBC on Prime show on March 1 to spotlight Jarrett Hurd and Jonathan Lopez
Amazon Prime non PPV portion


“I’ve been working hard as ever to end my career the right way, back on top where I belong,” said Hurd. “Everyone knows what I bring to the ring, so make sure you tune in March 1 or come out to Barclays Center, because I’m going in there to make a statement.”


“I’m super excited to be back in the ring,” said Lopez. “This is a perfect opportunity for me to showcase my talent and skills on a fight of this magnitude. I have to show everyone that my time is now.”
 
