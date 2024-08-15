News Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian P2M-Box Promotion wins the Purse bid

Shameful ….. November 9th in Philadelphia… 99.9%
 
Against a guy he already beat? Oh great, here come the cries of “chuk exposed him last time” or some shit like that. Terrible idea. It must be forgotten quickly
 
Jaron should move up to 154. He's pretty big anyway and that division has got way more interesting while WW is surprisingly thin. I took a look at the rankings for the first time in a bit and didn't even know who a lot of the guys were.
 
MMALOPEZ said:
This clown thinks Norman will never get another payday, and why exactly is Matchroom offering those types of numbers to a name no one recognizes yet? Boots 27 yrs old still hasn’t fought anyone, this whole deal doesn’t make sense at all.
 
who the fuck is Brian Norman Jr? i dont see him ranked anywhere.
whoever he is, he and his team priced himself out of a big fight. dumb move.

Boots just cant catch a break. he's a great talent with not much opposition to show what he can really do. and since Crawford wont fight him, he's gotta fight who he can.
 
Blastbeat said:
who the fuck is Brian Norman Jr? i dont see him ranked anywhere.
whoever he is, he and his team priced himself out of a big fight. dumb move.

Boots just cant catch a break. he's a great talent with not much opposition to show what he can really do. and since Crawford wont fight him, he's gotta fight who he can.
He's not in the rankings because he's the WBO champ.
 
Nova44 said:
He's not in the rankings because he's the WBO champ.
noted.
still, i ask, who the fuck is Brian Norman Jr? never heard of him or seen him in my life. i hope he doesnt regret turning down all that money.
 
