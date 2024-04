So he’s chasing Crawford.Did anyone tell him that Crawford be running from him? Because I had my suspicions about Crawford only fighting sure things, but then I had to give him props for Spence and he didn’t seem all that scared that night either. But I think he is terrified of Ennis. I KNOW the 147/154 divisions are, but I think Crawford is too. Younger, possibly better (I think Jaron just might be), and hungry to test himself. I think Jaron is gonna be a victim of the duck era until his career has been wasted