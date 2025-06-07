Relationships Jared Leto going down for sexual misconduct involving young women?

HoiceNJuicy

HoiceNJuicy

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jun 8, 2020
Messages
413
Reaction score
2,899
Accusations flying...

Jared Leto accused by 9 women of inappropriate behavior, hitting on teens: ‘Assaulted and traumatized’

Jared Leto has been accused by nine women of engaging in inappropriate behavior and flirting with underage women.

“It’s been an open secret for a long time,” one of the women claimed in a bombshell Air Mail exposé published Saturday.

Leto’s alleged bad behavior was brought to light partly due to a 2012 Facebook post Los Angeles-based DJ Allie Teilz re-shared via her Instagram Stories recently.

“Youre [sic] not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage… In a kilt.. And a snow hat,” she wrote. She then claimed, “I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17.”

pagesix.com

Jared Leto accused by 9 women of inappropriate behavior, hitting on teens: ‘Assaulted and traumatized’

“He knew my age and didn’t care. What he did was predatory, terrifying and unacceptable,” one of the women alleged in a bombshell exposé.
pagesix.com pagesix.com


 
  • Like
Reactions: Zer
Seems like WR bound... I liked him in Lord of War tho
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,243
Messages
57,388,106
Members
175,689
Latest member
RowenaH967

Share this page

Back
Top