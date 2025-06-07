HoiceNJuicy
Accusations flying...
Jared Leto accused by 9 women of inappropriate behavior, hitting on teens: ‘Assaulted and traumatized’Jared Leto has been accused by nine women of engaging in inappropriate behavior and flirting with underage women.
“It’s been an open secret for a long time,” one of the women claimed in a bombshell Air Mail exposé published Saturday.
Leto’s alleged bad behavior was brought to light partly due to a 2012 Facebook post Los Angeles-based DJ Allie Teilz re-shared via her Instagram Stories recently.
“Youre [sic] not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage… In a kilt.. And a snow hat,” she wrote. She then claimed, “I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17.”
Jared Leto accused by 9 women of inappropriate behavior, hitting on teens: ‘Assaulted and traumatized’
“He knew my age and didn’t care. What he did was predatory, terrifying and unacceptable,” one of the women alleged in a bombshell exposé.
