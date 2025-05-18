Jared Gordon vs Michael Chandler

SamuraiBro

SamuraiBro

I know they’re teammates but this fight kinda makes sense. Also Chandler probably wont take it, but hear me out.

Michael Chandler is on a big loss streak and needs a bounce back fight. Doesn’t deserve a ranked opponent imo
Gordon should be on a five fight win streak.
Exciting stylistic matchup where either could KO each other.
 
0% chance this would happen. Chandler will only fight big names and if they are teammates, no way.
 
DrRodentia said:
0% chance this would happen. Chandler will only fight big names and if they are teammates, no way.
I’m aware of this, but Kill Cliff guys seem to fight each other. Like I said, it’s unlikely. But it makes sense
 
SamuraiBro said:
I’m aware of this, but Kill Cliff guys seem to fight each other. Like I said, it’s unlikely. But it makes sense
It would be fine matchmaking if Chandler didn't believe he only belongs in there with top contenders and marquee guys.
 
DrRodentia said:
It would be fine matchmaking if Chandler didn't believe he only belongs in there with top contenders and marquee guys.
I wonder at what point the UFC goes ‘man we’re paying this guy a lot and he keeps losing (badly too)’
And asks Chandler to do them a solid.
 
