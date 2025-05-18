Jared Gordon vs Michael Chandler

SamuraiBro
Badaboom Badabing, it’s a candy man thing
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 21, 2021
- Messages
- 4,784
- Reaction score
- 10,425
I know they’re teammates but this fight kinda makes sense. Also Chandler probably wont take it, but hear me out.
Michael Chandler is on a big loss streak and needs a bounce back fight. Doesn’t deserve a ranked opponent imo
Gordon should be on a five fight win streak.
Exciting stylistic matchup where either could KO each other.
Michael Chandler is on a big loss streak and needs a bounce back fight. Doesn’t deserve a ranked opponent imo
Gordon should be on a five fight win streak.
Exciting stylistic matchup where either could KO each other.