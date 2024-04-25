BoxerMaurits
Not historically a fan of Cannonier, but man he's been doing very well for his age. He should take this one as well, and possibly fight for the title soon after.
Cannonier is getting screwed so the UFC can try to milk the Adesanya/DDP hate. That sucks for Jared. At least he's getting a fight so he can get paid and not just wait around, however. He isn't getting any younger.
Fick yeah bro!! For those who don't know @BoxerMaurits is the truth! Dude has the inside scoop! And is hella friendly to boot
Cannonier doesn't look or fight like he's 39/40. He probably has 2-3 more years of fighting in him. Imavov is decent but i would definitely say a major step down from cannonierI think he looked great last time out. Same level of performance and he wins clean imo.
I'm backing Cannonier. Don't see Imavov really holding too many advantages.
So they went with this match up instead of Costa vs Imavov and Strickland vs Cannon II? yea, the UFC matchmaking is a pathetic joke. Jared is on a win streak, he shouldnt have to fight down in the rankings right now.
This must be a "take this fight and we will count this as a #1 contender fight" under the table type shit for Cannonier.
Will the ufc honor that? Who knows
Any preferred opponent you wish they would have Cannonier face? He needs at least 1 if not 2 wins before getting another title shot & the UFC understandably would like to avoid giving him one lol. I would've preferred they did Cannonier/Chimaev instead of Whittaker/Chimaev.
And then Costa gets the number one guy while sitting at seven in the rankings and hasn't gotten a ranked win since 2019.... It's actually nuts.Cannonier is getting screwed so the UFC can try to milk the Adesanya/DDP hate. That sucks for Jared. At least he's getting a fight so he can get paid and not just wait around, however. He isn't getting any younger.
Yup, he's basically on their no go list after that Izzy fight. Plus he doesn't really have a large fanbase and he's one of the older guys in the division.Depends on the outcome of some other fights. I think Strickland & Chimaev would be ahead of him in the title shot queue if they win their fights. Cannonier won't be able to sit on the sidelines for 6+ months waiting for a title shot even if he wins this.
Cannonier is just a guy you want to get beat if you're the UFC. Sucks but it is what it is, he is going to have to put a longer win streak together to get back to the title after that stinker he had vs Adesanya.