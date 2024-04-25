Kenny Powerth said: This must be a "take this fight and we will count this as a #1 contender fight" under the table type shit for Cannonier.



Will the ufc honor that? Who knows Click to expand...

Depends on the outcome of some other fights. I think Strickland & Chimaev would be ahead of him in the title shot queue if they win their fights. Cannonier won't be able to sit on the sidelines for 6+ months waiting for a title shot even if he wins this.Cannonier is just a guy you want to get beat if you're the UFC. Sucks but it is what it is, he is going to have to put a longer win streak together to get back to the title after that stinker he had vs Adesanya.