News Jared Cannonier vs Nassourdine is set to headline UFC Louisville on June 8

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    25
Psychojoe86 said:
Not historically a fan of Cannonier, but man he's been doing very well for his age. He should take this one as well, and possibly fight for the title soon after.
I think he looked great last time out. Same level of performance and he wins clean imo.

I'm backing Cannonier. Don't see Imavov really holding too many advantages.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Cannonier is getting screwed so the UFC can try to milk the Adesanya/DDP hate. That sucks for Jared. At least he's getting a fight so he can get paid and not just wait around, however. He isn't getting any younger.
Any preferred opponent you wish they would have Cannonier face? He needs at least 1 if not 2 wins before getting another title shot & the UFC understandably would like to avoid giving him one lol. I would've preferred they did Cannonier/Chimaev instead of Whittaker/Chimaev.
 
Siver! said:
Cannonier doesn't look or fight like he's 39/40. He probably has 2-3 more years of fighting in him. Imavov is decent but i would definitely say a major step down from cannonier
 
So they went with this match up instead of Costa vs Imavov and Strickland vs Cannon II? yea, the UFC matchmaking is a pathetic joke. Jared is on a win streak, he shouldnt have to fight down in the rankings right now.

Imavovs striking and macro game is similar to Whittaker so this will be a tough match up for Canon. Shame cuz I think Cannonier would beat the brakes off the MW champ DDP, but he probably loses to Imavov.
 
Told you that Cannonier will continue to be shafted. That said he should take this.
 
Noraaq said:
The first Strickland vs Cannonier fight wasn't much fun, purely rankings wise it makes sense to have them rematch but it's not a fight people would look forward to. Cannonier/Imavov & Strickland/Costa don't make as much sense rankings wise but both should be entertaining enough I think.
 
Psychojoe86 said:
I'm glad Jared didn't wait any longer to fight, too. Yes he's kind of getting a raw deal, but this is not the point to wait around forever. Win here and the shot has to be his.
 
Kenny Powerth said:
This must be a "take this fight and we will count this as a #1 contender fight" under the table type shit for Cannonier.

Will the ufc honor that? Who knows
Depends on the outcome of some other fights. I think Strickland & Chimaev would be ahead of him in the title shot queue if they win their fights. Cannonier won't be able to sit on the sidelines for 6+ months waiting for a title shot even if he wins this.

Cannonier is just a guy you want to get beat if you're the UFC. Sucks but it is what it is, he is going to have to put a longer win streak together to get back to the title after that stinker he had vs Adesanya.
 
svmr_db said:
Any preferred opponent you wish they would have Cannonier face? He needs at least 1 if not 2 wins before getting another title shot & the UFC understandably would like to avoid giving him one lol. I would've preferred they did Cannonier/Chimaev instead of Whittaker/Chimaev.
Yes, DDP. Jared should be next if Strickland wasn't getting the immediate rematch. They should have done DDP/Cannonier, Strickland/Adesanya II, Whittaker/Khamzat (as it's already booked), and Costa/Allen or Imavov.

It sets up four people as possible title contenders.
 
Substance Abuse said:
And then Costa gets the number one guy while sitting at seven in the rankings and hasn't gotten a ranked win since 2019.... It's actually nuts.
Yeah outside of Whittaker/Khamzat I'm not too big on some of the recent matchmaking choices for middleweight.
 
svmr_db said:
Yup, he's basically on their no go list after that Izzy fight. Plus he doesn't really have a large fanbase and he's one of the older guys in the division.
Hell I think he's the oldest dude in the top fifteen at the moment.
 
