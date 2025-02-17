Kowboy On Sherdog
Jared Cannonier Rejects 'Gatekeeper' Role Following UFC Vegas 102 Victory
Even at 40 years old, Jared Cannonier isn’t here to be a steppingstone in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s middleweight division.
www.sherdog.com
Cannonier balked at the notion that he was settling into a gatekeeper role at this point in his MMA career.
“I don’t think anybody’s put that tag on me. It’s just when I was doing all these interviews, the way I was answering the questions it sounded as if I was a gatekeeper,” Cannonier said at Saturday’s post-fight press conference. “Because you guys kept saying ‘you’re fighting this up and comer, you’re fighting a second up and comer, you’re fighting another up and comer.’ Doesn’t that sound like ‘hey, you’re a gatekeeper’?
“I was just illustrating it sounds like I’m a gatekeeper. That’s not how I see myself though. That’s never how I’m going to see myself. That’s never what I’m going to be. I’m not a gatekeeper.”
It was a much-needed return to the win colum for the MMA Lab product, who was coming off back-to-back defeats against Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho.
“It feels great, man,” Cannonier said. “2024 was losses – not just in the Octagon, but loss in my personal life, as well. 2024, I’m so happy to put that behind me. I’m so happy 2025 is getting off on a good note, on a good foot. Camp was great. I learned a lot throughout camp. The whole fight week process was awesome.”
Cannonier has seen just about everything since moving to middleweight. A former title challenger, Saturday marked his eighth main event under the UFC banner. Cannonier is 5-3 in those bouts, and as a result of that schedule, has fought many of the division’s biggest names. Nonetheless, Cannonier is still seeking another high-profile matchup for his next Octagon appearance. If that means a rematch, then so be it.
“If you were to look at the rankings, I would like a ranked opponent for sure. I think I’m definitely going to get a ranked opponent after that victory,” he said. “I would like somebody ranked higher than me. Unfortunately, all the people ranked higher than me are either in line to get a title shot or [they] are going to wait for a title shot or just beat me. But I’m not going rule anything out. If they say ‘Hey Jared, we need you to fight Dricus [Du Plessis] next for the belt.’ I’m like hell yes, I’m ready.
