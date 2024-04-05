Rumored Jared Cannonier is fighting Nasourdine Imavov in Saudi Arabia in June the 22nd

Rumour on Twitter (ARENA MMA) that Imavov and Cannonier are fighting in Saudi Arabia in the Chimaev vs Whittaker card
I think it doesn't make sense for Cannonier but it could be a good match-up for Imavov that could point strike for three rounds Cannonier and get into the top 5
What do you think? Does it make sense for Cannonier?
 
Strickland vs Costa then?
 
That's intriguing, I thought Cannonier was going to fight Costa. Now I'm curious about what's planned for Costa. This is a huge chance for Nassourdine and props to Cannonier for taking a fight against a lower ranked opponent. Wishing both fighters all the best.
 
Jared is likely there as backup to the main event but that's such a shitty matchup for him tbh.

I dont want to shit on Imavov but Cannonier should be a win from a title shot, i dont think Imavov will bring him any closer.
 
This fight does not make any sense for Jared to take right now. I know he's probably wanting to get back in there sooner than later but this just ain't the right move.. and it's certainly ain't fair to him to be fighting down when he's the only one with any momentum in the top 5 at 185 right now.

So what's Strickland doing?
Not fighting. Crying.
 
I mean, on the flipside it keeps him active, and it's not like winning can decrease his momentum. It's probably smarter than taking a risk losing against another top 5.
 
So he gets a win over Strickland, then a win over Vettori, and now he's fighting Imavov...

If he wins this, I expect he'll next be fighting Abus Magomedov.

He'll be fighting for the LFA title in no time
 
Bad matchup for cannonier, imavov will have too much range and be too cerebral for him on the feet
 
Dana prays for him to lose so he can get out of the title picture and there would be a dagestani boy in the top 5
 
So he gets a win over Strickland, then a win over Vettori, and now he's fighting Imavov...

If he wins this, I expect he'll next be fighting Abus Magomedov.

He'll be fighting for the LFA title in no time
He's also coming off an ACL injury.

If Jared wins, there's a good chance he is able to fight for the belt... if DDP is still champ.

I don't think UFC has any interest in Cannonier/Izzy 2.

Costa fighting Strickland could be an attempt at getting Costa a title shot as well.
 
they just wanted to make a fight with good guys to fill in any MW dropouts
 
Cannonier should be fighting in a title eliminator if not fighting for the title already. He's got the most momentum in the top 5.
I agree, that being said this is a crazy addition to an already stacked card holy shit
 
He's also coming off an ACL injury.

If Jared wins, there's a good chance he is able to fight for the belt... if DDP is still champ.

I don't think UFC has any interest in Cannonier/Izzy 2.

Costa fighting Strickland could be an attempt at getting Costa a title shot as well.
None of those old generation fighters are getting a title shot again, except for Izzy.
That inclues Costa, Vettori, Whittaker, Cannonier.
The new generation fighters are taking over the middleweight division.
 
I mean the Saudi card is already pretty stacked, I'd prefer this for 302 if at all. Cannonier definitely getting screwed but he seems fine with it as he alreadu accepted Dolidze last fall.
 
None of those old generation fighters are getting a title shot again, except for Izzy.
That inclues Costa, Vettori, Whittaker, Cannonier.
The new generation fighters are taking over the middleweight division.
Lol what new gen?
 
