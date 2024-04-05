Koala
Rumour on Twitter (ARENA MMA) that Imavov and Cannonier are fighting in Saudi Arabia in the Chimaev vs Whittaker card
I think it doesn't make sense for Cannonier but it could be a good match-up for Imavov that could point strike for three rounds Cannonier and get into the top 5
What do you think? Does it make sense for Cannonier?
