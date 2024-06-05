  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

News Jared Anderson vs Martin Bakole is set for August 3 in LA

Who wins?

This is a good competitive fight, if Anderson could get his shit together I think he's a very good fighter, but if his recent self turns up he gets starched.
 
Athenry04 said:
This is a good competitive fight, if Anderson could get his shit together I think he's a very good fighter, but if his recent self turns up he gets starched.
I don't think any odds are out yet but I'd be surprised if Anderson wasn't the favorite. Bakole is a tall order, and he's improved as a fighter recently, but he's been beaten before and by a former cruiserweight that lacks pop.
 
Alalshikh bless. Another great fight. Another prospect likely being beaten. Bakole is legit and all wrong for this kid.
 
Badr Hari said:
Alalshikh bless. Another great fight. Another prospect likely being beaten. Bakole is legit and all wrong for this kid.
Yeah that’s what I’m thinking. I’d confidently pick bakole if I thought he’d be in top condition. My concern is he’s seems to be getting fatter every fight so this is a coin flip for me
 
StopDucking said:
TBRB and Boxrec both rank Bakole in the top 10.
Right, I just acknowledged that Bakole was ranked by the TBRB but not as high as Jared. And The Ring doesn't have Bakole in their Top 10 at all while they do have Jared on there. At best Bakole is a fringe contender.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Right, I just acknowledged that Bakole was ranked by the TBRB but not as high as Jared. And The Ring doesn't have Bakole in their Top 10 at all while they do have Jared on there. At best Bakole is a fringe contender.
He's levels above anyone Jared has ever fought.

I'm not sure what you're trying to say. Do you think Jared should keep fighting bums or do you think he should go straight for Usyk/Fury/Joshua? Either way, I strongly disagree.

Jared vs Bakole makes perfect sense.
 
StopDucking said:
He's levels above anyone Jared has ever fought.

I'm not sure what you're trying to say. Do you think Jared should keep fighting bums or do you think he should go straight for Usyk/Fury/Joshua? Either way, I strongly disagree.

Jared vs Bakole makes perfect sense.
How can he be "levels above" Jared when he isn't even ranked higher by ANY of the ratings lists? The guy has already been stopped and it was by a blown up cruiserweight that can't punch. This is a good fight but let's not overrate Bakole. He's done even less than Jared as of right now.
 
