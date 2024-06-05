BoxerMaurits
Quite a big step up for “Big Baby”, who’s coming from the likes of Charles Martin and Ryad Merhy.
Who takes this one?
It's possible but Anderson has never been stopped. Bakole has been. Hunter did it to him years ago.Bakole walks Anderson down and KO's him
I don't think any odds are out yet but I'd be surprised if Anderson wasn't the favorite. Bakole is a tall order, and he's improved as a fighter recently, but he's been beaten before and by a former cruiserweight that lacks pop.This is a good competitive fight, if Anderson could get his shit together I think he's a very good fighter, but if his recent self turns up he gets starched.
Legit forgot Hunter existed.It's possible but Anderson has never been stopped. Bakole has been. Hunter did it to him years ago.
Alalshikh bless. Another great fight. Another prospect likely being beaten. Bakole is legit and all wrong for this kid.
LOL what? Jared is a Top 10 contender while Bakole arguably isn't. The Ring doesn't have him there. The TBRB does but even then Jared is ranked a couple spots higher.Glad to see Jared finally taking on a top 10 opponent. It was about time.
TBRB and Boxrec both rank Bakole in the top 10.LOL what? Jared is a Top 10 contender while Bakole arguably isn't. The Ring doesn't have him in their Top 10. The TBRB does but even then Jared is ranked a couple spots higher.
Right, I just acknowledged that Bakole was ranked by the TBRB but not as high as Jared. And The Ring doesn't have Bakole in their Top 10 at all while they do have Jared on there. At best Bakole is a fringe contender.TBRB and Boxrec both rank Bakole in the top 10.
He's levels above anyone Jared has ever fought.Right, I just acknowledged that Bakole was ranked by the TBRB but not as high as Jared. And The Ring doesn't have Bakole in their Top 10 at all while they do have Jared on there. At best Bakole is a fringe contender.
How can he be "levels above" Jared when he isn't even ranked higher by ANY of the ratings lists? The guy has already been stopped and it was by a blown up cruiserweight that can't punch. This is a good fight but let's not overrate Bakole. He's done even less than Jared as of right now.He's levels above anyone Jared has ever fought.
I'm not sure what you're trying to say. Do you think Jared should keep fighting bums or do you think he should go straight for Usyk/Fury/Joshua? Either way, I strongly disagree.
Jared vs Bakole makes perfect sense.