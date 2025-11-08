Japanese Wrestling

HHJ
INFORME
@plutonium
- Joined
- Feb 12, 2004
- Messages
- 170,773
- Reaction score
- 158,964
How did you get into it, what did you watch, and when?
Who was your favorite guys from that part of the world?
I remember seeing Jushin Thunder Liger on WCW tv in like early 90s and thought he was amazing
I got into Japan through tape trading in the mid 90's.
I got into ALL Japan by watching the Misawa/Kawada tape compilations. If you read the dirtsheets, Meltzer absolutely glazed everyone in AJPW, and when you got this tape, you could say ok maybe this guy knows what he's talkin about after all. It was hard to understand how this could be fake when they were beating the fuck out each other this bad.
I also got into FMW, where Hakushi (wrestling under his real name Jinsei Shinzaki) would feud or tag with Hayabusa (RIP) who looked like a million bucks.
The thing though that kinda sucked with they way Hayabusa was booked was he lost alot of matches. I was like come on man wtf.
Anyway... I got into NJPW but mostly the junior LW IWGP tourneys, which were great and really had the best high flyers in the business like Jyushin Liger, Sasuke and Ultimo Dragon. ECW and WCW would occasionally bring some of these guys in to wrestle on US Soil too which was always cool to see.
There was also the comical garbage "Death" matches that could take place anywhere. A supermarket, a bath house, an apartment building lol
