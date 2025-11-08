Japanese Wrestling

First Japanese tape I got was probably around 2000ish. I picked up Super J Cup 94 which was the general starting point for most people at the time, I was already very familiar with Benoit and Eddie so it was quite easy to get into. I'd also seen a bit of Liger and Sasuke from watching WCW/WWF so it was cool to see them in their natural environment.



Ordered a bunch of Super J Cup/BOSJ stuff after that.



Then I ended up ordering Dreamslam, Dreamslam 2 and Big Egg Universe as a joshi introduction and immediately fell in love with Akira Hokuto, Manami Toyota, Mayumi Ozaki, Aja Kong, Kyoko Inoue etc and I was joshi obsessed for a while working my way through classic shit like Dreamrush, Thunder Queen etc.



All Japan after that as I had to check out Kobashi/Misawa/Kawada and obviously I wasn't dissapointed there.



After that more heavyweight New Japan G1 climax 90s stuff with Muta, Hashimoto, Chono, Choshu, Fujimani etc



Then got into more shoot style stuff like UWFi and became a Takada stan for a while.



At some point during all this I was regularly getting tapes of current stuff too. My favourites at the time were probably NOAH and Toryumon but I also followed All Japan, New Japan, GAEA and a few smaller promotions.



I dread to think how much money I sent to my boy Jeff Lynch through all that. It's good that most things are on youtube and dailymotion now, but I dunno if it'll have the same feeling as reading through that massive catalogue of Jeff's and then ordering something and waiting for the tapes to come in the mail.



Kind of fell out of love with wrestling probably around the time of the Benoit incident. Starting to get back into it now though.