International Japanese police is getting sued for racial discrimination

This is interesting. A black American is suing the Japanese police for racial discrimination. He has been stopped by the police multiple times over a decade and he thinks it's because of the color of his skin. There's been a few articles recently of Japanese people complaining about foreigners and their behavior, so it'll be interesting to see how the Japanese government will respond to this.

It's a landmark case and comes as the country grapples with questions about race, immigration and what it means to be Japanese.
www.abc.net.au

'Big elephant in the room': A lawsuit in Japan has put the spotlight on race

A landmark racial discrimination case comes as the country grapples with questions about race, immigration and what it means to be Japanese.
Suing for only $30,000? A drop in the bucket compared to what he could have got in the US.

Not really sure how a lawsuit like that would even work in a country like Japan.
 
I love Japan but would never want to live there and I hope others don't go to live there either because they would ruin their awesome society. Japanese can just build robots. Foreigners are kind of obnoxious over there to be honest. Halloween is horrible in Tokyo. They take over the trains and scream while people just trying to come home from work after a long day. People are quiet on the trains there and I've always respected that.
 
Good luck. Japan will deal with this guy when he loses this case. Deportation incoming.
 
Zazen said:
I love Japan but would never want to live there and I hope others don't go to live there either because they would ruin their awesome society. Japanese can just build robots. Foreigners are kind of obnoxious over there to be honest. Halloween is horrible in Tokyo. They take over the trains and scream while people just trying to come home from work after a long day. People are quiet on the trains there and I've always respected that.
If your not a piece of shit, Japan is a nice place to live. I have been wanting to get out of the fucking US for ever, if i leave, im going to Japan.
 
"He has been stopped by the police multiple times over a decade and he thinks it's because of the color of his skin."

Yeah, no shit. Anyone that's been to Japan and doesn't have their head shoved up their ass could tell you that would be the case.
 
Foreigners are more likely to cause trouble. I do understand over 100 times is excessive though. Once you show the national ID then they should let you be on your way.
 
