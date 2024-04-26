F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,683
- Reaction score
- 1,653
This is interesting. A black American is suing the Japanese police for racial discrimination. He has been stopped by the police multiple times over a decade and he thinks it's because of the color of his skin. There's been a few articles recently of Japanese people complaining about foreigners and their behavior, so it'll be interesting to see how the Japanese government will respond to this.
It's a landmark case and comes as the country grapples with questions about race, immigration and what it means to be Japanese.
'Big elephant in the room': A lawsuit in Japan has put the spotlight on race
A landmark racial discrimination case comes as the country grapples with questions about race, immigration and what it means to be Japanese.
www.abc.net.au