Japanese people mix very well with other ethnicities, producing some very good looking women

pugilistico said:
I once met an italian/japanese girl. Pretty girl but I've met far hotter Italian girls, and this girl was just weird. Would talk about how she needs to eat pasta because she's Italian, but then wouldn't shake my hand because "we don't do that in Japan."
You’re complaining because she likes her native food and wouldn’t touch your hand out of self respect ?

Maybe there are cultures outside of your own.
 
RichardHarrow said:
It's just a stupid story lol. Because she's "so Italian," I expected her to have no problem hugging me, much less shake my hand, which is my experience with Italians. My female italian friends often times peck me on the cheek. When parting ways, I instinctively went for a handshake while saying "It was nice to meet you," and all of the sudden that's when she was like, "No I'm Japanese and we don't do that." I've met Japanese women (I've been there) who shook my hand so that made it extra weird for me. She probably just didn't like me and it was probably an excuse. But then she asked me for my number so we can keep in contact. A real head scratcher.
 
For every ok-ish hapa, there's 5 of this type(the kid in the meg movies)

images



The most beautiful and hot woman I ever met and bang was a mixture of japanese with a white brazilian
 
