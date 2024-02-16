Japanese Lays flavor

Sonny Qc

Sonny Qc

Went to my local asian market

I was shocked they had Beer flavored chips.
Asked myself why thoses weren't available in North America ffs

Until I tasted them...
Don't know how to describe it
Really tasted like a unfinished beer from the night before...
Screenshot_20240216-131410_Gallery.jpg
 
Coincidentally, i was at my local asian market this week too. I didn't see beer-flavored chips, but I did see Super Happy Used Panty Flavored pretzels. Didn't buy. ...more than 10 bags.
 
Something something about Korean lays being better so the Korean sherbro doesn’t freak out.
 
In belgium they have french fry flavoured crisps

in the Netherlands they oddly obsesse with ketchup flavor and peanut
 
