I just came back from a week in Tokyo and if you want to have fun I would argue that its not cheap (certainly not compared to Korea where I live and work). If I were you I would see if I could find part time work while I was there as there is a big market for English teachers there. There are also places a lot cheaper than Tokyo (one of the most expensive cities in the world). You could try another city in Japan like Kyoto which is also one of the most beautiful cities of Japan. Think about what your goal(s) is in going there? (to learn Japanese, to train martial arts, or to party). There may be better places to stay and you could still travel to Tokyo while you are there. Also, contact dojos you want to train at in advance. Its not like most places I have travelled where its easy to drop in and train.