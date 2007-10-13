loksxronin
I'm wondering about taking a trip to Japan and am having trouble finding information
How much would you expect to spend over a summer for two people staying in tokyo? I'm hoping to go from June 30th to August 30th 2008.
If anyone has any helpful information please let me know.
