I'm wondering about taking a trip to Japan and am having trouble finding information

How much would you expect to spend over a summer for two people staying in tokyo? I'm hoping to go from June 30th to August 30th 2008.

If anyone has any helpful information please let me know.
 
Just depends on what you want to do...

Training $120 per gym per month
Lodging anywhere from 20 dollars a day up (hostel)
Food anywhere from 10 dollars a day up
Train anywhere from 5 dollars a day up (depending where you live)

If you dont mind living like a poor bastard in Tokyo, you could do it really cheap.. Just like anywhere else. But you will want to go places, buy the 600 yen beers, ride the train around, eat more than just Ramen everyday so you should have alot of money.. Take a girl out... Japan is expensive.. You will nickel and dime alot away unless you control it..


There are plenty of resources, go check out a travel book from the library..
 
It is possible to live in Japan for very cheap as long as you are disciplined. Lots of things are just prohibitively expensive, and you have to accept that you won't spend money on them.
 
I'm pretty good at not blowing money, but I'll budget too high rather than too low and have money left when I'm done :P
 
You better start saving bro. You will spend a shitload more than you anticipate. That is if you want to actually enjoy your stay there. At least 2 grand a month per person. It isnt anything to blow a hundred bucks a day and have jack shit to show for it. Good luck to you.
 
One of my buddies who was in Iraq went on hiatus to Japan for 2 weeks and spent an incredible amount of money on lots of things. He was surprised at how expensive everything was and how much he ended up spending there.
 
I just came back from a week in Tokyo and if you want to have fun I would argue that its not cheap (certainly not compared to Korea where I live and work). If I were you I would see if I could find part time work while I was there as there is a big market for English teachers there. There are also places a lot cheaper than Tokyo (one of the most expensive cities in the world). You could try another city in Japan like Kyoto which is also one of the most beautiful cities of Japan. Think about what your goal(s) is in going there? (to learn Japanese, to train martial arts, or to party). There may be better places to stay and you could still travel to Tokyo while you are there. Also, contact dojos you want to train at in advance. Its not like most places I have travelled where its easy to drop in and train.
 
If it's a once-in-a-lifetime trip, then bring as much as you can.
You can end up paying 50,000-100,000yen plus a month, just for rent.

The Sakura House link above may be a good start for decent priced accommodation...depends where in Tokyo though.
A "guest house" usually has private rooms but shared facilities.
A nice, central location like Shinjuku is good, but maybe hard to find a place for short-term, or may be pricey.

If you play judo, you could stay at the dorm in the Kodokan. 1800yen a night. TV, gym access and shower facilities are inclusive.

If you can bring about $4000US to Tokyo, you'll enjoy yourself without having to worry about money and should have some change to take home with you.

Best thing is to make an itinerary.
Buy a book.
Look at the map.
Check the places you want to visit...etc.

I'm in Tokyo now, so if you want any info, PM me.
 
Hehe if I want to visit Japan, my half Japanese GF has family there !

But wait...these traditional fucks won't let me stay over because we're not married.....
 
I'm going to train so I'll be keeping busy most likely at the snake pit and pancrase gym.

I won't be partying although I may go to a few rock concerts if there are any, but none of the terribly expensive ones.

I have a friend with me though but she's fairly inexpensive so it should be fine.

That being said I'll plan about 2 grand a month, so 4 grand total, plus flight and everything, that sound like it'd be ok to you guys?
 
Man that is my dream trip. Wish I had the loot and a mastery of the Japanese language. My love of Anime, Japanese history, and Martial arts pulls me towards the land of the rising sun. Good luck and when you get back ( or while you are there ) let us know how it was what to do or not do.
 
loksxronin said:
I should probably think about starting to learn some japanese eh?
Definitely.
Get some basics down like ordering food, asking for directions, etc.
If you can speak a few sentences, Japanese people will open up a bit and try out their English.

If you can learn how to read katakana and hiragana, that will be a bonus.
 
loksxronin said:
I should probably think about starting to learn some japanese eh?
"Biru kudasai" and "toreto wa doko desu ka" are the most important phrases you need to know , everything else is supplemental.
 
loksxronin said:
I'm wondering about taking a trip to Japan and am having trouble finding information

How much would you expect to spend over a summer for two people staying in tokyo? I'm hoping to go from June 30th to August 30th 2008.

If anyone has any helpful information please let me know.
i live in tokyo right now... it all depends on what u wanna do....do u have a place to stay or do u wanna stay in a hotel? (cuz that could get expensive)
 
BAHOTAE said:
"Biru kudasai" and "toreto wa doko desu ka" are the most important phrases you need to know , everything else is supplemental.
omae, nani mitelunda?!?! = what the fuck r u looking at.. (is a good one)
 
I'd probably stay at wherever was cheapest, I have some friends there but not sure I'd want to impinge on them and stay with them. could always rent a room for two months or something, is there anything seasonal like that for the summers?
 
