Economy Japan to invest $1 trillion in the US to close deficit gap after Trump threatens with tariffs

Trump threatened Japan with tariffs because they've been cheating on us for decades so now they're investing $1 trillion into the US to prevent that from happening


Another Trump W

How has Japan been cheating?
 
