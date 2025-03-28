



TOKYO (AP) — The Unification Church in Japan was ordered dissolved by a court Tuesday after a government request spurred by the investigation into the 2022 assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe The South Korea-based church said it was considering an immediate appeal of the Tokyo District Court's revocation of its legal status, which would take away its tax-exempt privilege and require liquidation of its assets.The order followed a request by Japan's Education Ministry in 2023 to dissolve the influential South Korea-based sect, citing manipulative fundraising and recruitment tactics that sowed fear among followers and harmed their families.In the ruling, the court said the church's problems were extensive and continuous, and a dissolution order is necessary because it is not likely it could voluntarily reform, according to NHK television.

I haven't seen a thread on this topic since 2022, so I'm making one...For those unfamiliar with the bigger story, the Unification Church is a political organization and financial crime syndicate masquerading as a religious movement. Originally founded in South Korea as a tool to prop up the country's dictatorship, by the 1950s, the group had expanded into Japan and exploited the post-war instability to amass great power and wealth via blatant corruption.The “Moonie church” operated with near-total legal impunity, funded by organized crime and protected by high-ranking politicians starting with Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi—a shitty war criminal with deep ties to the far-right. Kishi, who survived his own assassination attempt in 1960, set up a mutually beneficial arrangement: the Unification Church would funnel massive amounts of money into political campaigns and extremist causes, which cemented the dominance of his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). In return, the government would shield the church from scrutiny, allowing it to recruit new members and exploit them without facing consequences. The cycle of corruption continued for generations, including Abe's father.But the great downfall began when they pushed one man too far—former navy officer and blue-collar worker Tetsuya Yamagami. After his grandfather’s death, Yamagami’s mother took in hard, ultimately giving the entire capital from their family’s construction business to the church. The family was left destitute, and Yamagami's brother lost an eye and ultimately took his own life because he couldn't afford cancer treatment.With really nothing left to lose, Yamagami sought revenge. The Japanese branch leader of the Unification Church was too well-protected, so he turned his attention to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who had just given a speech praising the organization. Yamagami stalked Abe and meticulously planned his attack over months. He built a "zip gun" in his rented apartment from hardware store materials, even crafting his own gunpowder from scratch. On July 8, 2022, he carried out a shocking public assassination, gunning down Abe at a campaign event with a homemade double-barreled weapon.The assassination sent shockwaves through Japan. Once thought untouchable, the Unification Church was suddenly under intense public scrutiny, as decades of corruption were exposed by comprehensive investigations from independent journalists. Now the church is now effectively neutered as a political organization. It's a pretty substantial blow to the hardline right wing political machine in the country.I'm definitely not arguing in favor of violence as a tool, but this one is one of the most objectively effective political assassinations in history. Dude planned things out like a revenge movie and got everything he wanted.