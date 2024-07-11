Japan demolishes American football(hand egg) team at IFAF U20 World Junior Championship

Flower2dPeople
Japan demolishes American football team at IFAF U20 World Junior Championship, drawing fierce reaction | Fox News
Japan defeated the US 41-20
www.foxnews.com
Football fans were not pleased Wednesday night after Japan defeated the United States by 21 points in the semifinals of the IFAF U20 World Junior Championship in Canada.
The shocking upset drew a fierce reaction from American football fans on social media that had several of them wondering what happened.