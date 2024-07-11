Japan demolishes American football(hand egg) team at IFAF U20 World Junior Championship

Flower2dPeople

Flower2dPeople

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Jun 30, 2022
Messages
7,586
Reaction score
21,616

Japan demolishes American football team at IFAF U20 World Junior Championship, drawing fierce reaction | Fox News

Japan defeated the US 41-20
www.foxnews.com www.foxnews.com
Football fans were not pleased Wednesday night after Japan defeated the United States by 21 points in the semifinals of the IFAF U20 World Junior Championship in Canada.

The shocking upset drew a fierce reaction from American football fans on social media that had several of them wondering what happened.
Click to expand...

japan-vs-us-2-1.jpg


0e5aea59-6de9-4549-afa6-339b468e53d6_text.gif


<{Heymansnicker}>
 
I mean Japans whole thing is learning American sports and becoming superior at them. What did you expect?
 
Was Team USA focused on building the best team possible from top to bottom (Front office, Coaches, players) or were they more focused on checking boxes and "DEI"?

Because I guarantee you Japan only cares about making the best team possible.
 
Adamant said:
Was Team USA focused on building the best team possible from top to bottom (Front office, Coaches, players) or were they more focused on checking boxes and "DEI"?

Because I guarantee you Japan only cares about making the best team possible.
Click to expand...

Never go full retard.
 
My sports highlight in life is getting past huge and jacket american exchange student in O line when i played D line and sacking qb

Like nothing comes close to that moment in ammy mma, shit was like my version of rudy
 
This must be what it feels like to be Canadian
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,568
Messages
55,834,272
Members
174,951
Latest member
dougstar17

Share this page

Back
Top