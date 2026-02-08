  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Japan basically has 2 top 5 UFC flyweights now with Horiguchi and Taira

UFC has been desperate for a Japanese champion for a while, even giving Asakura a title shot as a UFC debutant. Considering other smaller regions we've seen capture the UFC title in modern MMA, especially given the historical talent of Japanese MMA fighters (although, a lot of them never fought in the UFC, or were in their prime in the UFC), it would be something if neither Horiguchi, nor Taira, are able to get the title.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
I'ma say it once, and if anyone agrees or not, it makes no difference to me.

Horiguchi is the greatest small weight fighter whose name isn't Demetrious Johnson.

Shooto BW champion, Bellator BW champion, RIZIN FLW, BW, and 2017 BWGP champion.

Future UFC FLW champion.

Word to your mother.
Agreed, and that's why I'm glad they mentioned during the card that Horiguchi went almost 5 full rounds with DJ, that he's legit.
 
He has a claim but pantoja is clearly #2, 30-6 with 4 title defenses. I think Horiguchi being #3 wouldn’t really be a stretch. He has titles and decent names on his resume but he hasn’t been consistently fighting the best like pantoja.

UFC’s bw division has been stacked. As patchy mix has proved, fighting bantamweights outside the UFC is no comparison, a lot of them are flyweights with no division to compete in outside the UFC too
 
