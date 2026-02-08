Japan basically has 2 top 5 UFC flyweights now with Horiguchi and Taira

ExitLUPin
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2015
- Messages
- 32,900
- Reaction score
- 52,318
UFC has been desperate for a Japanese champion for a while, even giving Asakura a title shot as a UFC debutant. Considering other smaller regions we've seen capture the UFC title in modern MMA, especially given the historical talent of Japanese MMA fighters (although, a lot of them never fought in the UFC, or were in their prime in the UFC), it would be something if neither Horiguchi, nor Taira, are able to get the title.
Last edited: