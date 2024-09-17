Jane's Addiction cancels all tour dates. After Farrell clashed with Navarro onstage

Perry Farrell Apologizes to Jane’s Addiction Bandmates for ‘Inexcusable Behavior’ After Onstage Fight Perry Farrell apologized to Jane's Addiction bandmates for his 'inexcusable behavior' after his on-stage attack of guitarist Dave Navarro.

- last weekend, at their Boston concert, lead singer Perry Farrell shoved/pushed/hit lead guitarist Dave Navarro. After things had cooled down, bassist Eric Avery later attacked Farrell, backstage, putting him in a headlock and punching his abdomen several times.- Accroding to Farrell's wife, the band was playing too loud, drowing out Farrell's vocals.- Farrell released a statement apologizing to the fans, families and especially Dave. Navarro also released a statement, co-signed by 2 band members, stating Farrell was having mental health issues.--Odd that Perry would go after Dave, when the sound volume and quality is the domain of the sound engineer.Farrell is said to have swigged a bottle or 2 of wine while onstage, and his voice has been sub-par. Age is getting to him, like most everyone else. You can't keep hitting the high notes and stay on tune as you age. Critics says he has some addiction issues also.Wanted to see them; guess that's never gona happen now.