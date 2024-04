I agree - while I watched it live I scored it 2:1 for Jan.

First round was for Big J without a doubt.

Second was really even but Alex stole it with last minute flurry and combinations.

Third is tricky - Jan had more damaging shots but from what I recall Pereira had few more. But Blacho had takedown and control time.



I think that UFC machine wanted to push Alex further to create a star (Jan is at tail end of his career) and they went with narrative that Poatan had defeated both Jan and Israel. Yada yada you know what I mean. They had a chance to push him further so they gave him close fight but I don't think that decision was right. If not elevation maybe Jans gameplan would work better.