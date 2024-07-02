  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Jan Blachowicz during Pereiras UFC 303 walkout

Looked like he was pointing towards the suicide rope on his wrist at the end there

Maybe trying to give Poatan some good spirits?
 
Interesting how Jan is the only guy recently who Poatan didn't KO and actually went to a decision with, pretty old version of Jan too
 
He’s trying to absorb that dark magic energy radiating off of Pereira.
 
13Seconds said:
That's dancing?

After further thinking i think it's emoting to look intimidating.
It’s dancing. It’s not good dancing but dancing it is. Im guessing he’s from the New Jersey of Poland.
 
Looked like some Eastern European Voodoo shit to me... Maybe hired by Jiri to counter the black magic?
 
images
 
Bit of gurning. Too much MDMA.
"Alex, check out this cool wristband I got at a rave".
 
13Seconds said:
That's dancing?

After further thinking i think it's emoting to look intimidating.
I think he just wants a rematch and is trying to signal that.
 
13Seconds said:


I don't know what Jan is doing but it's interesting.
Well I think it probably has to do with the split Jan lost to Alex in. Like myself.. Jan thinks he won the fight.

Looks like he’s getting close to returning (I hope). But he’s 41 years old. He needs to beat somebody in front of him to get a last TS.

I hope Jan gets it, and wins.

We NEED Jiri vs Jan.
 
13Seconds said:


I don't know what Jan is doing but it's interesting.
That's the Polish power version of tribe dancing...its not pretty but I think he passed on some power to Poatan with love sir ;)
 
UFC should have a Shookology Institute next to the Performance Institute.
 
