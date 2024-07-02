13Seconds said:



I don't know what Jan is doing but it's interesting. Click to expand...

Well I think it probably has to do with the split Jan lost to Alex in. Like myself.. Jan thinks he won the fight.Looks like he’s getting close to returning (I hope). But he’s 41 years old. He needs to beat somebody in front of him to get a last TS.I hope Jan gets it, and wins.We NEED Jiri vs Jan.