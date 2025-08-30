News Jan Błachowicz vs Bogdan Guskov set for UFC Qatar on November 22

Who wins?

Tweak896 said:
I like this kind of matchmaking, Bogdan has been looking good lately, Jan is on the decline, now we get to see who goes where.
True, interesting fight.
However I think Jan still beats him. Ulberg barely scraped by the Polish vet. I actually thought Jan should’ve taken the decision. I attended the fight live in London though, so maybe a rewatch will change my mind. Not sure.
 
Tweak896 said:
I like this kind of matchmaking, Bogdan has been looking good lately, Jan is on the decline, now we get to see who goes where.
How is Jan on the decline?

His last three fights have been razor close decisions against Ulberg, Pereira and Ankalaev.

Jan has had one of the toughest strengths of schedule in all of MMA since 2017.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
True, interesting fight.
However I think Jan still beats him. Ulberg barely scraped by the Polish vet. I actually thought Jan should’ve taken the decision. I attended the fight live in London though, so maybe a rewatch will change my mind. Not sure.
True, every time I pick against Jan thinking father time finally has him, he shows he still has his fire at his age. He's also very well rounded, if Oezdemir was able to takedown and sub Bogdan, then it should be fairly easy for Jan to as well. But I would assume Bogdan has been drilling his weaknesses since, so we'll see.

EndlessCritic said:
How is Jan on the decline?

His last three fights have been razor close decisions against Ulberg, Pereira and Ankalaev.

Jan has had one of the toughest strengths of schedule in all of MMA since 2017.
Mainly his age. Don't get me wrong, he's actually probably the most well rounded LHW besides Ank right now. Just his power, output, and cardio seem to be falling every fight. Which he's getting older so it makes sense.
 
why is #5 ranked Jan Blachowicz fighting #10 ranked Bogdan Smith?
 
Jan should win unless Bogdan can find that chin with a haymaker
Fan of both guys
 
Jan most likely takes this. He's shown no signs of serious decline or that his chin is cracked.
 
think bogdan takes this one. jan hasn't seen legendary polish power since he started saying that shit.

what more likely happens, is, it is a razor close fight, with the fans thinking jan wins, but UFC pulls the ol' we gotta help the new guy, and then suddenly judges with less than decision making skills, gives it to the new guy. rinse and repeat.
 
Great fight, Bogdan has been on a tear and one of the few bright spots in the division. He's a beast offensively and Jan is historically a good defensive fighter so it should be interesting to see how this one plays out.

Jan should've got the nod vs Ulberg too.
 
