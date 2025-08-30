BoxerMaurits
True, interesting fight.I like this kind of matchmaking, Bogdan has been looking good lately, Jan is on the decline, now we get to see who goes where.
How is Jan on the decline?I like this kind of matchmaking, Bogdan has been looking good lately, Jan is on the decline, now we get to see who goes where.
True, every time I pick against Jan thinking father time finally has him, he shows he still has his fire at his age. He's also very well rounded, if Oezdemir was able to takedown and sub Bogdan, then it should be fairly easy for Jan to as well. But I would assume Bogdan has been drilling his weaknesses since, so we'll see.True, interesting fight.
However I think Jan still beats him. Ulberg barely scraped by the Polish vet. I actually thought Jan should’ve taken the decision. I attended the fight live in London though, so maybe a rewatch will change my mind. Not sure.
Mainly his age. Don't get me wrong, he's actually probably the most well rounded LHW besides Ank right now. Just his power, output, and cardio seem to be falling every fight. Which he's getting older so it makes sense.How is Jan on the decline?
His last three fights have been razor close decisions against Ulberg, Pereira and Ankalaev.
Jan has had one of the toughest strengths of schedule in all of MMA since 2017.