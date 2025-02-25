  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Jan Błachowicz turned 43-years-old today

Is Polish Power still in his prime?

And will he beat Carlos Ulberg next month in London? 👇🏽
 
Jan could still be champ if he didn't have that fumble against glover, he backed himself up to the fence and had the weirdest gameplan of swinging big hooks at glover's head which just left him open for the double leg. I don't know if he was injured or just shat the bed
 
Jan could still be champ if he didn't have that fumble against glover, he backed himself up to the fence and had the weirdest gameplan of swinging big hooks at glover's head which just left him open for the double leg. I don't know if he was injured or just shat the bed
Only person in Glover's last 8 fights who wasn't able to rock or drop Glover. Even Roberson & Cutelaba put up better efforts.

It honestly looked like he threw the fight
 
So he's got 3 more years until he joins the GFL like arloski.
 
And will he beat Carlos Ulberg next month in London? 👇🏽
Every time I doubt him, I'm wrong.

I said he'd lose to Ankalaev, Reyes, Izzy, rakic, and now Ulberg. I'm always wrong about him but I'm still picking Ulberg.

It's not like I hate him or anything either, I just assume these younger faster fighters would out-youth him. but they never do. Only loses to other old dogs like Glover and Alex. And of course those were the times I picked him to win.

It just CAN'T keep happening, Somethings gotta give and some younger guy has to make a name off him eventually. This will be that time.
 
He’s got a tall task here would be wise to utilize a grapple heavy approach then again he’s never been afraid to trade with anyone.
 
I like Jan but he's done. A huge injury, long inactivity and getting old.
 
This isn't news.

It's olds.

tumblr_pc5kfpXS1t1wckesoo2_400.gifv
 
