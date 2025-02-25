BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 12,656
- Reaction score
- 43,614
Only person in Glover's last 8 fights who wasn't able to rock or drop Glover. Even Roberson & Cutelaba put up better efforts.Jan could still be champ if he didn't have that fumble against glover, he backed himself up to the fence and had the weirdest gameplan of swinging big hooks at glover's head which just left him open for the double leg. I don't know if he was injured or just shat the bed
Every time I doubt him, I'm wrong.And will he beat Carlos Ulberg next month in London?