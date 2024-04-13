Jammuh Hall is SO much smaller than Poatan

Pancake Sprawl said: Bob Sapp was throwing his fights. do you really look at those losses like legitimate losses? Click to expand...

Pancake Sprawl said: he nearly was the champion of the world in HIS 3RD MMA FIGHT. Click to expand...

And that matters.

Pancake Sprawl said: Pereira was knocking out some cab driver in Jungle fight in his 3rd MMA fight. Click to expand...

Pancake Sprawl said: Sapp beating Hoost twice is an insane feat. that's like Pereira beating Rico Verhoeven twice, Click to expand...

Pancake Sprawl said: back to back IN HIS 3RD AND 4TH KICKBOXING FIGHTS EVER. Click to expand...

Pancake Sprawl said: besides we're getting off topic. i think Pereira is the favorite, but certainly not a lock, and definitely not because he's muscular and big and has a bunch more kickboxing fights. Gokhan Saki has just as much fights as Pereira and it meant nothing in MMA. Click to expand...

I mean - yes to both. He was throwing those fights, and yes they are literally legitimate losses. If you want to act like a tomato can then you live by the consequences. He decided to bury his honor and pride for a paycheck, fine - but the record stands regardless. That's how this works.You are the one saying Bob Sapp and Alex Pereira are comparable, so you're supposed to care that he was never champion. You're literally just saying that they're comparable because they both fought in MMA and kickboxing, and that's obviously really silly. There are no other comparisons to draw. Bob Sapp had some flashes of greatness in both sports - Alex Pereira didn't just have flashes of it, he achieved greatness by becoming world champion in TWO divisions in TWO sports.Yeah, but he wasn't.And maybe he still could have been afterwards, but he decided to not train and prepare like a world champion. Bob Sapp never, ever, ever, ever had the mentality of a world champion, and that matters more than anything. That is probably the one, single, distinguishing thing that you can draw between world champions and non-champs - their mindset. Bob Sapp is the perfect counterfactual example of how mindset, not physical attributes, is the single most important thing for becoming a world champ.You have to be fucking kidding me. Sapp (heavyweight) beating Hoost (very small heavyweight) is like Pereira (middleweight and light heavyweight) beating Verhoeven (massive heavyweight)??? That's an insane statement and at this point it feels like you're trolling. Rico Verhoeven is a heavyweight. Alex Pereira is a middleweight and light heavyweight. Bob Sapp was roided to the gills and was 6'5 and 300 pounds with abs, while Ernesto Hoost was a natural light heavyweight not cutting weight and fighting at heavyweight.You're fucking with me, right?Still - props where they are due. Despite Hoost being a small HW and Sapp being a gargantuan roided HW, it was insane for Sapp to beat him twice given the experience gap.After seeing the weigh in today it's an absolute lock for me. Hill is noticeably and significantly smaller than Alex. Hill honestly looks smaller than Izzy. If Izzy packed on 20-30 pounds of bodyfat like Hill, he would absolutely mog Jammuh Hall. That combined with the massive gap in fight experience, leads me to believe it's a done deal.