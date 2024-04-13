Jammuh Hall is SO much smaller than Poatan

alex-pereira-vs-jamahal-hill-ufc-300-ceremonial-weigh-ins.jpg


Bruh is three inches shorter, has 20 pounds less muscle, has a pooch at weigh ins, and has 20% of Alex's total fight experience. (edit - also, look at how small Jammuh Hall's skull is in comparison)

Jammuh Hall is 100% getting knocked the fuck out
 
if being big and ripped meant you're going to win Bob Sapp would be the champion of the world
 
Jamalal will be knocked into another dimension

After injury, Poatan will knock him into a care home
 
Body type doesn't matter but skill does and Alex is much more skilled. Not to say that Hill doesn't have the KO power to stop him but he's likely getting outclassed.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
if being big and ripped meant you're going to win Bob Sapp would be the champion of the world
Yeah because Bob Sapp is comparable to Alex Pereira
<Kpop775>
Jammuh Hall has beaten nobody and has very little experience in anything.
 
blackheart said:
Yeah because Bob Sapp is comparable to Alex Pereira
<Kpop775>
Jammuh Hall has beaten nobody and has very little experience in anything.
Jamahal Hill was the LHW champion and won it by beating Pereira's mentor. if you think Glover is a nobody then, whatever. Bob Sapp is actually comparable. Bob Sapp nearly killed the best HW in the world in like his 4th fight. he beat the GOAT kickboxer TWICE in kickboxing. i know he has a joke career for a long time, but people forget Bob Sapp was a beast when he actually cared.
 
ferrisjso said:
Alex is the least experienced champ in modern MMA history.

kickboxing ain't canon.
Uh, I guess if you don't count 2008 as "modern", with Brock Lesnar winning the title in his 4th pro fight with no other professional combat sport experience, AND if 40 professional kickboxing fights don't count as "experience", then sure - if you discount all of those realities then Pereira is the least experienced champ in modern MMA history.

Jammuh Hall is 12-1-1 in professional MMA with no other professional combat sport experience
Alex is 1-0 as a pro boxer, 9-2 in pro mma (2 division UFC world champ, wins over 4 UFC world champs in those 9 wins), 33-7 as a professional kickboxer (2 division world champion at the highest level)

Jammuh Hall has (almost) exactly 27% as much professional combat sport experience as Poatan.

That counts to you as the least experienced champ in modern MMA history?

I mean, I guess if we invent our own reality?
<Fedor23>
 
dc007 said:
Body type doesn't matter but skill does and Alex is much more skilled. Not to say that Hill doesn't have the KO power to stop him but he's likely getting outclassed.
i can agree with this statement just because of Hill's serious injury that he had. but Jiri wasn't really outclassed and he was coming off a huge layoff and a serious injury himself. Jan also wasn't outclassed and i don't think Jan or Jiri are particularly technical strikers.

i think people are really overestimating Pereira's skill in relation to his opponents. hell, he didn't really outclass Bruno Silva and we just saw Chris Weidman beat that guy's ass in STRIKING. Pereira's power is what makes him dangerous. he's very hittable and he's not exactly an active striker, in that way he's vulnerable to his own style and can even be outworked by lesser strikers who avoid his punches. BUT all that said he has uncanny timing and his instincts are great and because of that he's always 1 punch away from winning.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
Jama hal* Hill was the LHW champion and won it by beating Pereira's mentor. if you think Glover is a nobody then, whatever.
Glover was 42 years old and that is Jammuh Hall's ONLY solid win. He has beaten literally no one outside of that.
Pancake Sprawl said:
Bob Sapp is actually comparable.
Brother, you are enter delulu crazy land with this shit.
2 division UFC and 2 division Glory champion Alex Pereira is comparable to 12-20 (MMA) & 12-19 (kickboxing) NEVER CHAMPION Bob Sapp? Who has lost by KO 24 times??? Are you okay???
Pancake Sprawl said:
Bob Sapp nearly killed the best HW in the world in like his 4th fight.
Bob Sapp had a brief window of time where he was scary as fuck at the highest level. Then he lost by KO 24 times and never became a champion. Literally what are you saying??? Do you hear yourself??
Pancake Sprawl said:
he beat the GOAT kickboxer TWICE in kickboxing. i know he has a joke career for a long time, but people forget Bob Sapp was a beast when he actually cared.
No doubt.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
i can agree with this statement just because of Hill's serious injury that he had. but Jiri wasn't really outclassed and he was coming off a huge layoff and a serious injury himself. Jan also wasn't outclassed and i don't think Jan or Jiri are particularly technical strikers.

i think people are really overestimating Pereira's skill in relation to his opponents. hell, he didn't really outclass Bruno Silva and we just saw Chris Weidman beat that guy's ass in STRIKING. Pereira's power is what makes him dangerous. he's very hittable and he's not exactly an active striker, in that way he's vulnerable to his own style and can even be outworked by lesser strikers who avoid his punches. BUT all that said he has uncanny timing and his instincts are great and because of that he's always 1 punch away from winning.
Well I would say that Jiri and Jan are a bit more technical than Hill but I don't overall disagree. Like I said, I think Hill can win but my money is on Alex because he's the better fighter. Hill has power though.
 
Neck&Neck said:
Potan always been a size cutter
Oh, so he's still a weight bully even after moving up? You wont be satisfied until he's fighting 265 pound heavyweights? Yeah ok man. Glad you got the excuses pre-loaded and ready to go.
 
blackheart said:
Glover was 42 years old and that is Jammuh Hall's ONLY solid win. He has beaten literally no one outside of that.

Brother, you are enter delulu crazy land with this shit.
2 division UFC and 2 division Glory champion Alex Pereira is comparable to 12-20 (MMA) & 12-19 (kickboxing) NEVER CHAMPION Bob Sapp? Who has lost by KO 24 times??? Are you okay???

Bob Sapp had a brief window of time where he was scary as fuck at the highest level. Then he lost by KO 24 times and never became a champion. Literally what are you saying??? Do you hear yourself??

No doubt.
Bob Sapp was throwing his fights. do you really look at those losses like legitimate losses? who cares if he never was champion, he nearly was the champion of the world in HIS 3RD MMA FIGHT. Pereira was knocking out some cab driver in Jungle fight in his 3rd MMA fight. Sapp beating Hoost twice is an insane feat. that's like Pereira beating Rico Verhoeven twice, back to back IN HIS 3RD AND 4TH KICKBOXING FIGHTS EVER.

besides we're getting off topic. i think Pereira is the favorite, but certainly not a lock, and definitely not because he's muscular and big and has a bunch more kickboxing fights. Gokhan Saki has just as much fights as Pereira and it meant nothing in MMA.
 
blackheart said:
Oh, so he's still a weight bully even after moving up? You wont be satisfied until he's fighting 265 pound heavyweights? Yeah ok man. Glad you got the excuses pre-loaded and ready to go.
I’m always satisfied, pal
Easy like Sunday morning
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
Bob Sapp was throwing his fights. do you really look at those losses like legitimate losses?
I mean - yes to both. He was throwing those fights, and yes they are literally legitimate losses. If you want to act like a tomato can then you live by the consequences. He decided to bury his honor and pride for a paycheck, fine - but the record stands regardless. That's how this works.
Pancake Sprawl said:
who cares if he never was champion,
You are the one saying Bob Sapp and Alex Pereira are comparable, so you're supposed to care that he was never champion. You're literally just saying that they're comparable because they both fought in MMA and kickboxing, and that's obviously really silly. There are no other comparisons to draw. Bob Sapp had some flashes of greatness in both sports - Alex Pereira didn't just have flashes of it, he achieved greatness by becoming world champion in TWO divisions in TWO sports.
Pancake Sprawl said:
he nearly was the champion of the world in HIS 3RD MMA FIGHT.
Yeah, but he wasn't. And that matters. And maybe he still could have been afterwards, but he decided to not train and prepare like a world champion. Bob Sapp never, ever, ever, ever had the mentality of a world champion, and that matters more than anything. That is probably the one, single, distinguishing thing that you can draw between world champions and non-champs - their mindset. Bob Sapp is the perfect counterfactual example of how mindset, not physical attributes, is the single most important thing for becoming a world champ.
Pancake Sprawl said:
Pereira was knocking out some cab driver in Jungle fight in his 3rd MMA fight.
Pancake Sprawl said:
Sapp beating Hoost twice is an insane feat. that's like Pereira beating Rico Verhoeven twice,
You have to be fucking kidding me. Sapp (heavyweight) beating Hoost (very small heavyweight) is like Pereira (middleweight and light heavyweight) beating Verhoeven (massive heavyweight)??? That's an insane statement and at this point it feels like you're trolling. Rico Verhoeven is a heavyweight. Alex Pereira is a middleweight and light heavyweight. Bob Sapp was roided to the gills and was 6'5 and 300 pounds with abs, while Ernesto Hoost was a natural light heavyweight not cutting weight and fighting at heavyweight.

You're fucking with me, right?
Pancake Sprawl said:
back to back IN HIS 3RD AND 4TH KICKBOXING FIGHTS EVER.
Still - props where they are due. Despite Hoost being a small HW and Sapp being a gargantuan roided HW, it was insane for Sapp to beat him twice given the experience gap.
Pancake Sprawl said:
besides we're getting off topic. i think Pereira is the favorite, but certainly not a lock, and definitely not because he's muscular and big and has a bunch more kickboxing fights. Gokhan Saki has just as much fights as Pereira and it meant nothing in MMA.
After seeing the weigh in today it's an absolute lock for me. Hill is noticeably and significantly smaller than Alex. Hill honestly looks smaller than Izzy. If Izzy packed on 20-30 pounds of bodyfat like Hill, he would absolutely mog Jammuh Hall. That combined with the massive gap in fight experience, leads me to believe it's a done deal.
 
