Jamil Hill was being set up for a while just for this Kind of finish .

THe match makers did everything they could to catapult Hill to the top . Now, Hill is a phenomenal fighter , dont get me wrong , but he did his job and was thus steered into the "championship slot", (couldnt sustain it, but thats two different threads) .

The longterm thinking match planners wanted this particular finish of a former champion in a title fighter getting completely ruined by a real one
 
Who is Jamil Hill?
----------


I thought this thread would be about Alex's left jab to the body, his slick move of stepping on Hills lead foot and his conditioning Hill to expect the jab and thus leave the opening for the hook..


Cause that shit was masterful.
Everybody knew the left hook was the punch and yet, like fucking clockwork, Alex set it up and laid it down.
 
Besides the finish, Hill was dominating the fight. He setting us his range and finding his distance. He looked strong, cardio was good, movement was fluid. If you ignore the ending, Hill was definitely winning.
 
Fam ain't nobody know what u Saiyan all due respect fam


I feel you on that one tho even tho u mainly wrong IMHO Sweet Dreams a real one bro just got caught widda quick left just like my yute Big Mac would throw back inna day when mans was scrappin' anyone hit snorin' on da way down fam swear down 👊💥😴💤💯🚫🧢🧢

Jamahill if you readin dis ting all good you get em next time fam 💯🗣️📠
 
Hill was "champ" so the fight made sense. Hill is pretty delusional but if he actually thought he could strike with him he shouldn't have fought so scared. My guess is he wanted the check from 300 so took that risk whether he was ready or not.
 
