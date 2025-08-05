  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

James Toney v Marvin Hagler

Got thinking about this today, and while i think Toney is the better technical boxer, i just think he lacked output at times, and coupled with Haglers resilience, i feel 8/10 Hagler would have won the fight on points

I think on the odd accasion we could have seen Hagler stopped on cuts, but i think it would have been few and far between.

Love both these fighters, they both have amazing qualities as fighter, i dont think if Hagler had of had the same cut he did against Hearns, that he would have been able to stop Toney, other than the Jones mistake, i dont remember him ever going down or being hurt in the slightest

Would have been a match-up for the time, imagine Toney was just a decade younger, he would have been in there with the fantastic 4
 
Toney lost to Drake Thadzi and Montell Griffin twice. He thought of himself as some defensive genius but he's too inactive and could be outworked.
 
Hagler is the heavy favorite.

Toney was extremely talented but his laziness has also always been part of personality.
his feet were always lacking

Hagler is a South paw workhorse who is a marvelous boxer in his own right. not too mention he had plenty of power and was tough as a rock.

if it's 15 rounds I think Hagler brings the war to every front and Toney crumbles
 
Hagler is the heavy favorite.

Toney was extremely talented but his laziness has also always been part of personality.
his feet were always lacking

Hagler is a South paw workhorse who is a marvelous boxer in his own right. not too mention he had plenty of power and was tough as a rock.

if it's 15 rounds I think Hagler brings the war to every front and Toney crumbles
What you did there, I see it. This is very good, very good.
 
