James Toney v Marvin Hagler

Got thinking about this today, and while i think Toney is the better technical boxer, i just think he lacked output at times, and coupled with Haglers resilience, i feel 8/10 Hagler would have won the fight on points



I think on the odd accasion we could have seen Hagler stopped on cuts, but i think it would have been few and far between.



Love both these fighters, they both have amazing qualities as fighter, i dont think if Hagler had of had the same cut he did against Hearns, that he would have been able to stop Toney, other than the Jones mistake, i dont remember him ever going down or being hurt in the slightest



Would have been a match-up for the time, imagine Toney was just a decade younger, he would have been in there with the fantastic 4