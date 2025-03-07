  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Movies James Stewart acting performance in It's a Wonderful Life

Rate his performance.

  • 10 - One of the best of all-time.

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Terrible

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
36,089
Reaction score
48,934
One of all time favorite performances.

The rollercoaster ride of emotions this man goes through is astonishing.

The scene of him praying to god, is an Oscar winning scene.

Btw did you know that James Stewart suffered from PTSD and Depression because of the war?

And this was his first movie he did after the war and it shows. Very moving, brilliant performance.



 
Last edited:
Really great performance no doubt. James Stewart is maybe my fav actor from that era, and a true legend
 
Whilst not as overt as Brando I did always think Stewart was ahead of his time for giving performances with more realistic emotion to them, definitely had a larger than life classic Hollywood film star persona as well but his better roles like this or his Hitchcocks do often have more edge to them than is typical of the era.
 
There are 2 things i dislike about its a wonderful life; 1 is Stewart is 38 years old irl playing a 21 year old. The other is when the angel stops George from jumping off the bridge into the water by jumping off the bridge into the water making George jump off the bridge to save him lol Even still i could argue it's the greatest Christmas movie of all time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies John Hurt acting performance in The Elephant Man
Replies
0
Views
102
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Robert De Niro acting performance in Raging Bull
2
Replies
23
Views
503
Bullitt68
Bullitt68
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Marlon Brando acting performance in Julius Caesar
Replies
2
Views
164
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Movies Movies that deeply affected you in someway.
2 3
Replies
57
Views
966
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies The 10 Best Career-Defining performances in Movies, Ranked
Replies
12
Views
470
Tone C
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,764
Messages
56,986,744
Members
175,488
Latest member
levioshka

Share this page

Back
Top