One of all time favorite performances.
The rollercoaster ride of emotions this man goes through is astonishing.
The scene of him praying to god, is an Oscar winning scene.
Btw did you know that James Stewart suffered from PTSD and Depression because of the war?
And this was his first movie he did after the war and it shows. Very moving, brilliant performance.
