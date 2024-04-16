Social James Edition

Are you wealthy as fuck?

If yes, then JamesEdition is for you.

It's like the upscale version of Craigslist, designed specifically for the wealthy.

It's fun to browse the top-tier cars, yachts, real estate, watches, etc.

James Edition

Maybe we can all pool our money and buy a 10 million dollar flat in Paris where we can throw MMA parties and bask in the lights of the Eiffel Tower from the terrace, drink some Moët & Chandon, and smoke Montecristo's in between doing shadowboxing partner drills.

If this isn't the appropriate place for this, please relocate it to a more suitable location. Thank you.
 
v_UH8m.gif
 
This is where the mods spend all their mod money and ill gotten games


we should riot
 
