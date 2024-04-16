subtlySteve
Magical Motherfucker
@Green
- Joined
- Jan 27, 2021
- Messages
- 1,351
- Reaction score
- 4,367
Are you wealthy as fuck?
If yes, then JamesEdition is for you.
It's like the upscale version of Craigslist, designed specifically for the wealthy.
It's fun to browse the top-tier cars, yachts, real estate, watches, etc.
James Edition
Maybe we can all pool our money and buy a 10 million dollar flat in Paris where we can throw MMA parties and bask in the lights of the Eiffel Tower from the terrace, drink some Moët & Chandon, and smoke Montecristo's in between doing shadowboxing partner drills.
If yes, then JamesEdition is for you.
It's like the upscale version of Craigslist, designed specifically for the wealthy.
It's fun to browse the top-tier cars, yachts, real estate, watches, etc.
James Edition
Maybe we can all pool our money and buy a 10 million dollar flat in Paris where we can throw MMA parties and bask in the lights of the Eiffel Tower from the terrace, drink some Moët & Chandon, and smoke Montecristo's in between doing shadowboxing partner drills.
If this isn't the appropriate place for this, please relocate it to a more suitable location. Thank you.