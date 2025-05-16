Law James Comey posted a picture of 8647

I saw people posting the now deleted social media post by Comey, I thought it was a joke, as in he didn’t post it and was fake news.

He said he just randomly came across seashells arranged as 8647 and decided to post it. Others say 86 means we are out of 47 meaning trump, as in get rid of him. I used to work in restaurants and know that reference. He posted soon after something about a book her wrote, not sure if related.

My question is, should someone like him, with all his connections from previous power held, be arrested for this? He certainly should at least be throughly investigated, actually even raided right now, IMO


GrB-qnoWMAAPcYV



But now I see tulsi is on TV talking about it and Noem is posting about. Ka$h also commented saying they are investigating.



 
This is it.

These cans should try actually doing something useful instead of investigating a picture of some seashells.
 
Sweater of AV said:
This is it.

These cans should try actually doing something useful instead of investigating a picture of some seashells.
The former head of the CIA post a picture of a call to kill Trump and "there is nothing to see here" is the answer from the left.

If this was a post about Obama or Biden the same people would lose there mind.

I'm not saying throw him in jail or even arrest him but he should be investigated and called out for this shit.
 
oldshadow said:
The former head of the CIA post a picture of a call to kill Trump and "there is nothing to see here" is the answer from the left.

If this was a post about Obama or Biden the same people would lose there mind.

I'm not saying throw him in jail or even arrest him but he should be investigated and called out for this shit.
It's not about left or right, skippy. I don't give a flying fuck about tweets of seashells by someone people barely even remember at this point. After all the shit that's been said by both sides, people being outraged by some seashells is hilarious. Comey probably had no idea what the hell it meant. What do his usual twitter posts look like?

Even if he knew the meaning, what are people going to do? It's a gigantic waste of time that no one will care about in two days.

Also, learn to read and write English.
 
Sweater of AV said:
It's not about left or right, skippy. I don't give a flying fuck about tweets of seashells by someone people barely even remember at this point. After all the shit that's been said by both sides, people being outraged by some seashells is hilarious. Comey probably had no idea what the hell it meant. What do his usual twitter posts look like?

Even if he knew the meaning, what are people going to do? It's a gigantic waste of time that no one will care about in two days.

Also, learn to read and write English.
You bigly mad lmao
 
Sweater of AV said:
It's not about left or right, skippy. I don't give a flying fuck about tweets of seashells by someone people barely even remember at this point. After all the shit that's been said by both sides, people being outraged by some seashells is hilarious. Comey probably had no idea what the hell it meant. What do his usual twitter posts look like?

Even if he knew the meaning, what are people going to do? It's a gigantic waste of time that no one will care about in two days.
Maybe he was just too dumb to know what it means to a hell of a lot of people, maybe.

The point being it very well can be taken as a threat on the lift of a president.

But hey I understand with the way things are now with the demorats now that's ni big deal.
 
