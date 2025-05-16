I saw people posting the now deleted social media post by Comey, I thought it was a joke, as in he didn’t post it and was fake news.He said he just randomly came across seashells arranged as 8647 and decided to post it. Others say 86 means we are out of 47 meaning trump, as in get rid of him. I used to work in restaurants and know that reference. He posted soon after something about a book her wrote, not sure if related.My question is, should someone like him, with all his connections from previous power held, be arrested for this? He certainly should at least be throughly investigated, actually even raided right now, IMOBut now I see tulsi is on TV talking about it and Noem is posting about. Ka$h also commented saying they are investigating.