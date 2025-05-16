oldshadow
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Dec 7, 2007
- Messages
- 41,369
- Reaction score
- 14,131
"Noem says DHS, Secret Service investigating Comey after he ‘called for the assassination’ of Trump.
Comey — a longtime foe of the president’s — posted a photo earlier Thursday on Instagram of seashells on a beach arranged to form the numbers “8647.”
He said he didn't mean to say to kill Trump.
Bullshit any one with a police or military background knows when you refer to a person and say you need to 86 them it means to "remove" them by killing them.
Or he is just too stupid to actually know what that it means that he should have never been where he was. I highly doubt that's the case. So it was just a stupid drunk or something post or he has gone over the top with TDS.
It is beeping investigated.