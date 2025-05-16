Law James Comey calls to "86" Trump

oldshadow

oldshadow

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Dec 7, 2007
Messages
41,369
Reaction score
14,131

"Noem says DHS, Secret Service investigating Comey after he ‘called for the assassination’ of Trump.​


Comey — a longtime foe of the president’s — posted a photo earlier Thursday on Instagram of seashells on a beach arranged to form the numbers “8647.”

He said he didn't mean to say to kill Trump.

Bullshit any one with a police or military background knows when you refer to a person and say you need to 86 them it means to "remove" them by killing them.

Or he is just too stupid to actually know what that it means that he should have never been where he was. I highly doubt that's the case. So it was just a stupid drunk or something post or he has gone over the top with TDS.

It is beeping investigated.

 
Probably not the best of moves if that’s what 86 means.
 
KaNesDeath said:
No, means to fire them. It'll have a different meaning in military circles for they are combat oriented.

An Comey wasnt CIA director.
Click to expand...

You are right I got him confused he was FBI director.

So you are telling me as the the former director of the FBI he had no idea what this would be taking as meaning.........

OK I find that hard to believe.
 
"I didn't mean it like that!"

LOL, what a fucking idiot. Like, just enjoy your retirement, and don't edge lord yourself into a prison sentence. How hard is that?
 
I have heard more the one story from my days as a Army brat when they didn't know I was listening about 86ing that MF.
 
The term "86'd" in the restaurant industry means that an item is out of stock or no longer available. Several theories exist about its origin, including:
Speakeasies and Prohibition:
Some believe it originated in New York City speakeasies during Prohibition, where the number 86 was used to warn patrons of impending raids, according to St. Louis Magazine and Toast.
Soup Kitchens:
Another theory suggests it came from soup kitchens during the Great Depression, where the 86th person in line would be turned away.
Military Shorthand:
Some believe it originated in military shorthand, where the letters "TO" (from rotary phones' 8 and 6 keys) meant "throw out".
Whiskey Proof:
The term might also relate to whiskey, where 100-proof liquor was switched to 86-proof when a patron got too drunk.
Code for Out of Stock:
It could be part of a numerical code used in kitchens, where 86 meant "item not available," according to Flipdish.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

cottagecheesefan
Law James Comey posted a picture of 8647
Replies
7
Views
43
Sweater of AV
Sweater of AV
MicroBrew
Social Trump appointed FEMA chief fired 1 day after assuming position, because he didn't want to get rid of FEMA
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
1K
Osculater
Osculater

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,785
Messages
57,304,027
Members
175,631
Latest member
Hello

Share this page

Back
Top