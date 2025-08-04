  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies James Cameron plans adaption of "Ghosts of Hiroshima".

Deadwing88

Deadwing88

discussingfilm.net

James Cameron Reveals the Colossal Challenges of his Upcoming 'Ghosts of Hiroshima' Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar-winning director James Cameron exclusively reveals to us the biggest challenges he faces in adapting his next movie, Ghosts of Hiroshima.
discussingfilm.net discussingfilm.net

"Based on years of forensic archaeology and interviews with more than 200 survivors, Ghosts of Hiroshima is a vivid, you-are-there account of ordinary human beings thrust into extraordinary events. Tsutomu Yamaguchi, a Japanese engineer who miraculously survived both atomic bombs, is a key figure in the book and will also take center stage in Cameron’s film adaptation.

"James Cameron: “This might be the most challenging film I ever make. I don’t 100% have my strategy fully in place [right now] for how I want to see it, for how I want to shield people from the horror, but still be honest. Also, for how I can find some kind of poetry, beauty, or spiritual epiphany in it somehow, which I know must be there. It’s there in every human story. So, it’s going to be very challenging. I might not even be up to the task, but that never stopped me before.”
 
