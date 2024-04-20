Media Jamal Hill still delusional about his fight with Alex Pereira

"I was controlling the distance, I was controlling the positions"

"I was opening up and starting to find all my strikes"

"I had him biting off of feints"

"He was only landing the body jab"

"I took no damage"

"Most of the fall was me falling down, I was coherent the whole time"

"When I kicked him in the hip and it appeared to be a low blow"

Referring to the whole Herb Dean low blow situation: "I just take it as a lesson learned, protect yourself at all times even through gamesmanship" kinda implying that it was a cheap shot by Poatan.

Says he wants the rematch with Alex 100%, to finish showing what he was showing.
 
How was he not protecting himself? He even was throwing a punch when he got clobbered
 
His eyes rolled into the back of his head on that punch then he came back when he hit the floor and proceeded to eat hammerfists until he went limp for a brief second and the fight was stopped.

Guy really shouldn't fight this soon regardless if he wins vs Khalil or not
 
I mean really the fight was kind of short and he didnt really land anything of any consequence. Even his shot to the Poanuts did no damage
 
that being said, can't tell if this guy is an actual moron or not. i actually don't mind him as a fighter and respect him a ton for vacating the belt. but part of being a good champion and a man is to be able to take your losses gracefully and comeback better.
 
that being said, can't tell if this guy is an actual moron or not. i actually don't mind him as a fighter and respect him a ton for vacating the belt. but part of being a good champion and a man is to be able to take your losses gracefully and comeback better.
They werent gonna let him keep the belt regardless.
 
lol I didn't believe you when you said that he said that he "took no damage" so I actually had to listen to it firsthand

Hill is a bizarre dude. I thought for sure it'd be a "I took no damage before that shot that ended the fight" but nah... to give full extent he says it DIRECTLY after he mentioned that he got KOd. lol can't make it up
 
What the ACTUAL fuck?

He threw a straight left that Alex slipped as he countered with the left hook...and Alex and him were connected with their lead hands. There was no 'gamesmanship' that caused him to not protect himself. Alex showed that he is about 11 levels higher in striking than Hill, that's literally it.
 
"I was controlling the distance, I was controlling the positions"

"I was opening up and starting to find all my strikes"

"I had him biting off of feints"

"He was only landing the body jab"

"I took no damage"

"Most of the fall was me falling down, I was coherent the whole time"

Referring to the whole Herb Dean low blow situation: "I just take it as a lesson learned, protect yourself at all times even through gamesmanship" kinda implying that it was a cheap shot by Poatan.

Says he wants the rematch with Alex 100%, to finish showing what he was showing.

Says he wants the rematch with Alex 100%, to finish showing what he was showing.
“He was only landing the body jab”.

People with a clue call that setting up your kill shot. And it did what it supposed to. Misdirection like a magician. Look over here at my right hand. While what you should be watching is the left.
 
Yeah I'm not even gonna bother listening to what he has to say if any of the quotes in OP are accurate. That is next level delusional. He got destroyed
100% accurate.

He's absolutely delusional. Someone breathalyze him before he's allowed on youtube again.
 
