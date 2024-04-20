



"I was controlling the distance, I was controlling the positions"



"I was opening up and starting to find all my strikes"



"I had him biting off of feints"



"He was only landing the body jab"



"I took no damage"



"Most of the fall was me falling down, I was coherent the whole time"



"When I kicked him in the hip and it appeared to be a low blow"



Referring to the whole Herb Dean low blow situation: "I just take it as a lesson learned, protect yourself at all times even through gamesmanship" kinda implying that it was a cheap shot by Poatan.



Says he wants the rematch with Alex 100%, to finish showing what he was showing.