Jamal Ben Saddik, Hamicha and Khachab to compete at GLORY event in February 2025
Moroccan fan favorites Jamal Ben Saddik, Mohamed Mezouari (better known as Hamicha), and Nabil Khachab will be in action in February 2025 at a yet-to-be-announced GLORY event
Local Dutch news outlet RTV Utrecht recently visited SB Gym for an interview with coach Said el Badaoui. A few days ago, they published an article about it, which also included a schedule of upcoming fights for all SB Gym athletes.
The most notable names were the previously mentioned GLORY fighters. However, opponents for all three have not yet been announced.
GLORY Kickboxing will likely make an official statement soon, revealing the complete matchups.
Who would you like to see JBS, Hamicha, and Khachab face at this event?
-
: @BoxerMaurits
Via: RTV Utrecht
Let’s go boys!
