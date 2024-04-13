Jamahil Hill is trying too hard to psych himself up

I’ve seen this many times before with fighters, they have a lot of nervous energy and need to release it so they act how jamahal hill is acting, trying too hard to show everyone that he’s ready, trying to mask his nervous energy and psyche himself up. If he really was as confident as he claims, he wouldn’t need to do all the theatrics he is doing. People think he’s confident, he’s not, it’s the total opposite, he seems very nervous and trying to compensate for that.



I can see him getting knocked out tomorrow