Jamahal Hill wins this if he fights to his potential

AstralPanda

AstralPanda

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 18, 2023
Messages
3,767
Reaction score
5,735
Whether he does is up in the air, i think he’s the worst enemy of his own potential at this point.

I expected a lot more from him in his last fight. How much of that was injuries, ring rust, or just Jiri showing up at a new level, who knows

But if he shows up, I think he takes it. He’s better than he’s getting credit for imo
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dreyga Hates You Sherbums
Media Jamahal Hill and Jiri gets drinks after their fight. Are fans wrong about Hill???
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
bigfootsbreath
B

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,204
Messages
57,456,790
Members
175,717
Latest member
Angell

Share this page

Back
Top