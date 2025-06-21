Jamahal Hill wins this if he fights to his potential

AstralPanda
Whether he does is up in the air, i think he’s the worst enemy of his own potential at this point.
I expected a lot more from him in his last fight. How much of that was injuries, ring rust, or just Jiri showing up at a new level, who knows
But if he shows up, I think he takes it. He’s better than he’s getting credit for imo
