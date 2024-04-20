News Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Roundtree Official for UFC 303 - June 29th, 2024

Who Wins?

  • Hill

    Votes: 3 37.5%

  • Rountree

    Votes: 5 62.5%
  • Total voters
    8
Credit to him for wanting to bounce back quick, against a guy with a Streak . Rountree on a career best run but still fairly short for LHW good opportunity to get over the hump against Taller , Rangier fighter.
 
Well Hill's gonna get KO'd again, coming back way too soon after his brains got scrambled by Pereira.
 
heavyarms21 said:
Credit to him for wanting to bounce back quick, against a guy with a Streak . Rountree on a career best run but still fairly short for LHW good opportunity to get over the hump against Taller , Rangier fighter.
Click to expand...

Rountree is dangerous moving forward. Hill has to dictate the fight and not be on his back foot here. I could definitely see Khalil getting the finish here. I could also see Hill doing the same. It has the potential to be an action fight.
 
Two beautiful men going toe to toe, in a 3 round all out man to man, physical intimate brawl. mmm
 
Substance Abuse said:
Rountree is dangerous moving forward. Hill has to dictate the fight and not be on his back foot here. I could definitely see Khalil getting the finish here. I could also see Hill doing the same. It has the potential to be an action fight.
Click to expand...
As long as it doesn't suck , always worry about guys having too much respect for each other's power.
 
Hey I called this match up. I think hill is geting back into this WAY too fast. but Roundtree Jr will give him the fight he wants.

rooting for Rountree Jr big time, but he has age. He's seems to be an improving fighter though and kicked smiths ass bad.

TheCryingElite said:
I hope Rountree wins and gets a title shot off of it.
Click to expand...

Same
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
  • Poll
Rumored Michael Chandler: McGregor vs Chandler, June 29th 2024, at 185 pounds
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
Dana's Moonface
Dana's Moonface
Black9
Media June 2024 Most STACKED Month Of Cards in UFC History?
Replies
12
Views
230
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
News Dana White announces Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler for UFC 303 on June 29
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
3K
Shano123
S
Cooliox
  • Poll
News Dana just confirmed Conor VS Chandler for UFC 303 on June 29th
2
Replies
34
Views
701
JKS
JKS
BoxerMaurits
News Jamahal Hill arrested for domestic violence after altercation with brother
12 13 14
Replies
268
Views
12K
Clark Rogers
Clark Rogers

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,699
Messages
55,435,777
Members
174,774
Latest member
kilgorevontrouty

Share this page

Back
Top