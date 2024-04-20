Credit to him for wanting to bounce back quick, against a guy with a Streak . Rountree on a career best run but still fairly short for LHW good opportunity to get over the hump against Taller , Rangier fighter.
Rountree is dangerous moving forward. Hill has to dictate the fight and not be on his back foot here. I could definitely see Khalil getting the finish here. I could also see Hill doing the same. It has the potential to be an action fight.
