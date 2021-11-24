Jamahal Hill - The greatest overachiever in UFC?

Jamahal Hill is fighting Jimmy Crute in less than two weeks. I was more interested in Jimmy Crute as a prospect, and I actually thought OSP would beat Hill too, but looking into this guy a little more, I wonder if this guy ain't the greatest overachiever in UFC right now.



So this guy had zero combat sports experience and just straight up came into MMA. This guy is already 30 years old with 6 kids. He only started MMA four years ago and already competing in UFC, well already has 4 fights in it, and relatively successfully.



This guy's camp's head coach looks like a recreational BJJ brown belt. So not even a competition level brown belt, whereas even Chase Hooper has a BJJ Black belt nowadays. I mean for fuck's sake Sean O'Malley is a BJJ brown belt.

And this guy is training under this guy fighting and doing pretty well for himself in UFC.



It gets better. This guy's striking coach is this guy











I mean, obviously I don't know them and maybe they are really great and it is true you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, that's true....



But...weakest looking team photo for MMA Gym if I've ever seen one.







His opponents' records at a regional level before UFC debut looks kinda like this



1 - 2

0 - 2

4- 8

21 - 12



The one with obviously best record is Townsend who competed at middleweight in UFC and went 0-4 inside UFC.



Hill was 5-0 coming into Dana's contender series literally with no single solid win and went on to fight guys with these records



12-3

16-4

15-5

25-16 <- Ovince

15-4 <- Paul Craig



And he went 4-1. Well one nc, but that's bs.



Like I said, this man started in MMA pretty late. No combat sports experience. Doesn't look that physically gifted either. Got SIX kids to feed. Seems to be fighting out of the MMA gym that looks possibly the worst that I've seen that makes Irish Edmond look legit in comparison. Was fighting cans at a regional level, then literally got thrown to the wolves well, relatively speaking, but then held his own before he ran into Bearjew. Now he's fighting a blue chip prospect coming off a loss in Jimmy Crute...



Jamahall Hill, the greatest overachiever in UFC past present and future?