Jamahal Hill - The greatest overachiever in UFC?

Jamahal Hill is fighting Jimmy Crute in less than two weeks. I was more interested in Jimmy Crute as a prospect, and I actually thought OSP would beat Hill too, but looking into this guy a little more, I wonder if this guy ain't the greatest overachiever in UFC right now.

So this guy had zero combat sports experience and just straight up came into MMA. This guy is already 30 years old with 6 kids. He only started MMA four years ago and already competing in UFC, well already has 4 fights in it, and relatively successfully.

This guy's camp's head coach looks like a recreational BJJ brown belt. So not even a competition level brown belt, whereas even Chase Hooper has a BJJ Black belt nowadays. I mean for fuck's sake Sean O'Malley is a BJJ brown belt.
And this guy is training under this guy fighting and doing pretty well for himself in UFC.

It gets better. This guy's striking coach is this guy





I mean, obviously I don't know them and maybe they are really great and it is true you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, that's true....

But...weakest looking team photo for MMA Gym if I've ever seen one.



His opponents' records at a regional level before UFC debut looks kinda like this

1 - 2
0 - 2
4- 8
21 - 12

The one with obviously best record is Townsend who competed at middleweight in UFC and went 0-4 inside UFC.

Hill was 5-0 coming into Dana's contender series literally with no single solid win and went on to fight guys with these records

12-3
16-4
15-5
25-16 <- Ovince
15-4 <- Paul Craig

And he went 4-1. Well one nc, but that's bs.

Like I said, this man started in MMA pretty late. No combat sports experience. Doesn't look that physically gifted either. Got SIX kids to feed. Seems to be fighting out of the MMA gym that looks possibly the worst that I've seen that makes Irish Edmond look legit in comparison. Was fighting cans at a regional level, then literally got thrown to the wolves well, relatively speaking, but then held his own before he ran into Bearjew. Now he's fighting a blue chip prospect coming off a loss in Jimmy Crute...

Jamahall Hill, the greatest overachiever in UFC past present and future?
 
Its gotta be Forrest imo

maxresdefault.jpg


Even he looks surprised.
 
This is a good post. He certainly could be the greatest overachiever.
I like the posts from the gym. Not exacty a killer's row, LOL.

But let's try to be fair. That coach was giving instructions to a child.
And Jamahal Hill is a B-level athlete. He was good enough to make the high school basketball team, which is more than most MMA fighters can say. And basketball requires explosion and endurance, and a lot more coordination than football, the one major sport some MMA fighters played in high school. So his athletic background helps out.

However I think the UFC gave this fight to Crute because it's the best possible matchup for him to make a comeback. Crute is around -180 right now, but I have to imagine it will be closer to -440 come fight night. Crute is going to rip Hill's arm out of its socket. It's going to be ugly.
 
Nice post TS,

wish Hill only the best, hope he overachieve more!

WAR!
 
This is a good post. He certainly could be the greatest overachiever.
I like the posts from the gym. Not exacty a killer's row, LOL.

But let's try to be fair. That coach was giving instructions to a child.
And Jamahal Hill is a B-level athlete. He was good enough to make the high school basketball team, which is more than most MMA fighters can say. And basketball requires explosion and endurance, and a lot more coordination than football, the one major sport some MMA fighters played in high school. So his athletic background helps out.

However I think the UFC gave this fight to Crute because it's the best possible matchup for him to make a comeback. Crute is around -180 right now, but I have to imagine it will be closer to -440 come fight night. Crute is going to rip Hill's arm out of its socket. It's going to be ugly.
Well thanks!

I don't know but I think it depends on what level?

Hill doesn't look very athletic nor fast to me. I think Crute actually has better one punch knock out power and faster hands.

And yes, when I first heard it, I felt like Hill is being set up to lose here. Crute is going to dominate on top if he can take him down with control and Crute I think hits harder and I think has faster hands. He only lost twice, one via sub and one via leg kicks, none of which Hillis proficient at, especially because Hill is a southpaw too.

It almost feels like a match up for Crute to get back on track. But I don't like those fights where it feels like a lock.

 
Hill is kinda wierd, I think he moves well, but he's not fast if that makes sense. I don't really think he's necessarily a hard hitter also. He almost feels outgunned in this fight by a lot. But, I wouldn't count Hill out of this fight though.
 
Hill must just be a complete natural fighter

I remember thinking his technique isn’t the best but he threw solid and smart combos and does a good job of not over extending himself. He’s also great at finding the target.
Weird skill set for a guy with such little experience.
 
Wait so is Hill's head coach actually a recreational BJJ brown belt, or does he just look like one?
 
Thanks! Two compliments in a row! What day is this, only things that I'm used to getting on Sherdog in a row are flaming posts lol

thanks-crying.gif


This is a good post. He certainly could be the greatest overachiever.
I like the posts from the gym. Not exacty a killer's row, LOL.

But let's try to be fair. That coach was giving instructions to a child.
And Jamahal Hill is a B-level athlete. He was good enough to make the high school basketball team, which is more than most MMA fighters can say. And basketball requires explosion and endurance, and a lot more coordination than football, the one major sport some MMA fighters played in high school. So his athletic background helps out.

However I think the UFC gave this fight to Crute because it's the best possible matchup for him to make a comeback. Crute is around -180 right now, but I have to imagine it will be closer to -440 come fight night. Crute is going to rip Hill's arm out of its socket. It's going to be ugly.
Nice post TS,

wish Hill only the best, hope he overachieve more!

WAR!
Wait so is Hill's head coach actually a recreational BJJ brown belt, or does he just look like one?
HEAD BJJ INSTRUCTOR
CHAD POMEROY - Kroyler Gracie Brown Belt
Chad is a 9 year army veteran who started training Jiu Jitsu in 2006. He is a brown belt red tab Instructor certified under Kroyler Gracie. Multiple tournament wins including the 2014 Michigan Open Champion, Budokahn International Judo Champion, and Battle of the Great Lakes Champion. Chad puts everyone before himself which is just one of the attributes that makes him a great leader and instructor.

That sounds to me a recreational BJJ brown belt. Unless you wanna call winning 2014 Michigan Open at purple belt? I think it was makes someone competition BJJ brown belt.
 
Hill must just be a complete natural fighter

I remember thinking his technique isn’t the best but he threw solid and smart combos and does a good job of not over extending himself. He’s also great at finding the target.
Weird skill set for a guy with such little experience.
He's a bit different. He doesn't look that fast either nor does he look like he's a hard hitter necessarily. He looks almost kinda slow to me, which isn't a good thing for a striker with BJJ blue belt.

What I see in him is that he moves well. And he's long and he has good array of strikes and throws combinations. And obviously he IS able to finish people though he's not Rumble by any means.
 
I'd say Crute 65/35 Hill. I kinda like both guys though. May the best man win!

If Hill can avoid getting starched by left hook or overhand right looking out for takedowns or getting chopped away by low kicks or can time a counter upstairs to one of those kicks or can avoid getting grapplefucked, Hill's got a pretty good chance. Not gonna be easy, but I guess we will find out soon
 
