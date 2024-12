Luthien said:

I just got knocked out cold, would have won otherwise!!

But you got dominated over a few rounds, so I'm better!! Hill's logic is immaculateI just got knocked out cold, would have won otherwise!!But you got dominated over a few rounds, so I'm better!! Click to expand...

Hill has a good point, although he makes it poorly and in the company of a really bad and mistaken point. Knockouts happen and can happen to any MMA fighter. A significantly weaker fighter beating a better fighter by flash knockout happens all the time. An isolated quick KO tells you very little about the knocked out fighter and not much more about the winning fighter. Getting dominated over a few rounds is a better indicator of a losing fighter's skill level. Weaker fighters do not dominate better fighters over the course of several rounds absent significant injuries to the better fighter.So, for example, anyone saying that Cain and JDS were at the same level going into their third fight was ridiculously wrong with their analysis of the first two fights.Of course since getting knocked out quickly doesn't tell you much about the losing fighter it certainly doesn't tell you that they're any better than the fighter who got dominated and claiming that you're betteryou got knocked out quickly, like Hill is doing, is silly.