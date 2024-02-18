In the video he spoke of all the work the UFC PI did with him to rehab. Apparently it went very well. He believes he’ll fight. And I hope he does.He doesn't make it to the fight.
Achilles injury aint nothin to play with.
With injuries, leading to vacating titles, and a hot potato belt since Jones ran from Jan. We need to establish a post-Jones lineal champ. Jiri lost his chance to reclaim the title. Now it’s Hill’s turn to try to get it back. And the winner becomes the PJ lineal champ.
I’m looking forward to it. And my first thoughts are that Alex wins. These guys could possibly deliver an epic fight.
