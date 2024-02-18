Media Jamahal Hill talks about agreeing to fight on UFC 300

Emjay said:
He doesn't make it to the fight.

Achilles injury aint nothin to play with.
Click to expand...
In the video he spoke of all the work the UFC PI did with him to rehab. Apparently it went very well. He believes he’ll fight. And I hope he does.

With injuries, leading to vacating titles, and a hot potato belt since Jones ran from Jan. We need to establish a post-Jones lineal champ. Jiri lost his chance to reclaim the title. Now it’s Hill’s turn to try to get it back. And the winner becomes the PJ lineal champ.

I’m looking forward to it. And my first thoughts are that Alex wins. These guys could possibly deliver an epic fight.
 
Less than 2 months after all those injuries, not a lot of time against Pereira.

Hill has a good long right hand, can cover distance and throws it while being off center.
Which is Pereira's weakness, so an exciting match. Otherwise Hill would not be technical enough for Pereira.

Pereira has the magic old age, but I think 36 is still ok at LHW, although he is 36 3/4.
He still has power at lhw, not the magic h-bomb like at MW, but still.

Glover had 25 minutes of losing against Hill, which gives him a lot of insights and a good preparation for Pereira.
 
Last edited:
TempleoftheDog said:
In the video he spoke of all the work the UFC PI did with him to rehab. Apparently it went very well. He believes he’ll fight. And I hope he does.

With injuries, leading to vacating titles, and a hot potato belt since Jones ran from Jan. We need to establish a post-Jones lineal champ. Jiri lost his chance to reclaim the title. Now it’s Hill’s turn to try to get it back. And the winner becomes the PJ lineal champ.

I’m looking forward to it. And my first thoughts are that Alex wins. These guys could possibly deliver an epic fight.
Click to expand...

He's going to be training to check kicks and put a lot of pressure on that repaired ligament.

If he does make it to the fight, Poatan kicks his foot CLEAN off.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
In the video he spoke of all the work the UFC PI did with him to rehab. Apparently it went very well. He believes he’ll fight. And I hope he does.

With injuries, leading to vacating titles, and a hot potato belt since Jones ran from Jan. We need to establish a post-Jones lineal champ. Jiri lost his chance to reclaim the title. Now it’s Hill’s turn to try to get it back. And the winner becomes the PJ lineal champ.

I’m looking forward to it. And my first thoughts are that Alex wins. These guys could possibly deliver an epic fight.
Click to expand...

Time will tell but I think Hill is rushing into this fight for the payday. I wonder if he's even capable of running or doing a full 5 round fight simulation as of let's say a month ago. Hoping for both guys to show up at their best so hopefully I'm wrong.

He better be up to the task though because Pereira is going to absolutely chop the hell out of his legs.
 
If Hill looks terrible in 300 and different from his old fights, he'll just be the new short lived champ headlining 300 coming off a severe injury in achilles to lose to the new champ. I just am not confident the fight is absolutely perfect timing right now. Maybe Hill can prove everyone wrong, but I wouldn't be shocked if his movement is stiff and he looks completely different when he returns. Which makes it a bad 300 headliner, but also people were expecting the UFC to put something together to carry the card and wow people.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Koya
Any update on Jamahal Hill comeback? UFC 300 possible?
Replies
4
Views
528
Koya
Koya
BoxerMaurits
News Jamahal Hill arrested for domestic violence after altercation with brother
12 13 14
Replies
268
Views
11K
Clark Rogers
Clark Rogers
svmr_db
Media 'Fat Boy' Jamahal Hill & 'Not Very Bright' Magomed Ankalaev exchange words
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
3K
CatchtheseHands
CatchtheseHands
IronGolem007
  • Poll
ALEX PEREIRA vs. JAMAHAL HILL (Who Wins?)
2 3
Replies
58
Views
3K
Jihad-MMA
Jihad-MMA

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,937
Messages
55,111,780
Members
174,613
Latest member
sheaexton

Share this page

Back
Top