why so upset lol, hill probably said some copey shit as usualDo you even timestamp asshole? Why don't you post what he said instead of this nonsense.
With greasy fries, and a milkshake.The warning is that he's going to eat even more cheeseburgers in preparation for their rematch
Alex cheated by walking forward and punching him in the face.Hill is right Alex cheated to win. Run that shit back.
Hill is right Alex cheated to win. Run that shit back.
Didn't Hill kick Alex in the nuts, and Alex said to Herb do not stop this?