I hope jiri disconnects his lightsJama-hal threw a punch at the exact same time as Alex did in their exchange where he was KO'd.
He's just super triggered that his didn't land. He needs to let it go already and move on instead of acting like some beta male who constantly whines about things.
I really hope Jiri decimates him.
I just want to mention that Izzy would flatline hill tooHe had a chance to fight him when he stormed Alex's gym but pussied out
And bringing up another man's victory in his trash talk is a sign of a fight cuck