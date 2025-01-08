Media Jamahal Hill sends message to Alex Pereira: "you will fight me again", brings up Izzy's KO win

there is a point in life where if you have faced a consecutive series of embarrassment in the context of one thing, there is a point where you should stop, let time heal that blunder or reverse it by redeeming yourself against the odds.

that man is not Jamal Hill.
 
Jama-hal threw a punch at the exact same time as Alex did in their exchange where he was KO'd.

He's just super triggered that his didn't land. He needs to let it go already and move on instead of acting like some beta male who constantly whines about things.

I really hope Jiri decimates him.
 
Sorry, but we already have ferguson and hunt. Your bullshit is too much son.
 

Attachments

  • fb1.jpg
    fb1.jpg
    35.4 KB · Views: 0
Stupid Alex putting his balls in the way of that kick just to confuse him and then refused the time out. That should be illegal. Poor Hill, victim of crazy circumstances outside of his control.
 
Cat Biscuits said:
Jama-hal threw a punch at the exact same time as Alex did in their exchange where he was KO'd.

He's just super triggered that his didn't land. He needs to let it go already and move on instead of acting like some beta male who constantly whines about things.

I really hope Jiri decimates him.
Click to expand...
I hope jiri disconnects his lights
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Davidjacksonjones
  • Poll
Who will you be supporting to win between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya and why?
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
2K
ArchGoat
ArchGoat

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,952
Messages
56,749,723
Members
175,386
Latest member
aceofheartss88

Share this page

Back
Top