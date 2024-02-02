Media Jamahal Hill says he’s “BACK!!”. Who will he fight next?

Who will he fight next?

Think he deserves the same that Jiri got for stepping aside. A shot at the belt he didn't actually lose.
 
He probably means finally back training, I'd be pretty surprised to see him booked for a fight before July.
 
Probably Pereira in Rio, where he initially won the title against Pereira's mentor/coach/BFF Glover.

Unless Alex/Izzy 3 gets booked for 300, then Ankalaev in a #1 contender/Interim title fight would be the frontrunning option.
 
Noo noo I've somehow missed him o_O Hopefully now I can get a chance to actually watch Jamal fight!! XD
He did tear through Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos on his rise. I respect his decision to vacate the belt when he did, letting the division move on while he healed up. I don't think he'll beat Alex but he's been facing every opponent head on so far which is admirable.
 
