Jamahal Hill = Saltiest Fighter Ever? (40 minute Pereira Breakdown on his YT)

We've seen fighters come out with every excuse in the book after a loss - bad weight cuts, injuries, personal drama, ref mistakes, you name it it's been repeated.

But I’ve never seen anything like this….



Home boy spends 40 minutes reviewing DJ’s fight breakdown explaining how he was actually winning every moment of the fight until the ref mistake.

<36>
 
Cokenor after Khabib big brothered him still holds the title for endless saltiest butthurt, but Jamasalt is approaching that type of mental psychosis break.

His bigger issue is due to his claims that Poatan was nowhere near his level, and almost dismissing him as a sidenote, until he got his noggin dribbled off the canvas like a Spalding basketball.
 
he has to let go of this at some point. he's making this loss define him more than his haters were at this point.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Cokenor after Khabib big brothered him still holds the title for saltiest butthurt, but Jamasalt is approaching that type of mental psychosis.

His bigger issue is due to his claims that Poatan was nowhere near his level, and almost dismissing him.as a sidenote, until he got his noggin dribbled off the cage like a Spalding basketball.
I didn't even mind the shit talk, it was the aftermath that just made him look like a total dickwad.
 
Lo-hooo-se-herrr

{<jordan}

Do you guys think that, deep down, he feels like he really was winning that fight and only the very quick interruption by the referee ruined it for him? Like, does he really, really think that?
 
Salty fighters

Jamahal Hill
Diaz bros
Luke Rockhold
Ken Shamrock
Conrat McNuggets
Anffony Smiff
Tito Ortiz
?
 
Alex spiritual guardians working overtime

Apparently he's gotten "lucky" so many times now :eek:

Was out against Izzy until he got that standing count which would had ended the fight had the ref started the count earlier

Was getting sauced on by Izzy for 5 rounds before the best leg kick check of all time to take away all movement and land the "KO"

Was getting backed up by Jiri before landing the left hook and finishing via an "early stoppage"

1719510859481.png
 
I doubt this will be the final word of his on this, haha

unfortunatley with his injury he has a lot of time to talk.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Salty fighters
Jamahal Hill
Diaz bros
Luke Rockhold
Ken Shamrock
Conrat McNuggets
Anffony Smiff
?
I mean


Getting beat up in front of people is a hard thing to accept, so there are alot of them. They dont all show it, but some of them are pretty shameless about it. The advent of social media is not their friend.
 
Spath said:
Lo-hooo-se-herrr

{<jordan}

Do you guys think that, deep down, he feels like he really was winning that fight and only the very quick interruption by the referee ruined it for him? Like, does he really, really think that?
He actually seems like he drinks his own Kool-Aide and there is zero Kayfabe going on in the video.

Unless he's doing some Jim Carrey as Andy Kaufman "Man On The Moon" shit, in which case, give this man an Oscar!

<{anton}>
 
Spath said:
Lo-hooo-se-herrr

{<jordan}

Do you guys think that, deep down, he feels like he really was winning that fight and only the very quick interruption by the referee ruined it for him? Like, does he really, really think that?
He probably does.


He's probably convinced himself of that.
 
He is right up there with the best whinners ever.

The way he talks it sounds like the dude went 32-0,went through the murderous row of fighters over the last few years, and just recently loss a match or two. Instead he is 12-2 and has barely beat anyone outside of old man Glover, which was a solid win. Rest of his win, meh.
 
