Jamahal Hill = Saltiest Fighter Ever? (40 minute Pereira Breakdown on his YT)

TheMMAnalyst
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2012
- Messages
- 3,985
- Reaction score
- 7,670
We've seen fighters come out with every excuse in the book after a loss - bad weight cuts, injuries, personal drama, ref mistakes, you name it it's been repeated.
But I’ve never seen anything like this….
Home boy spends 40 minutes reviewing DJ’s fight breakdown explaining how he was actually winning every moment of the fight until the ref mistake.
But I’ve never seen anything like this….
Home boy spends 40 minutes reviewing DJ’s fight breakdown explaining how he was actually winning every moment of the fight until the ref mistake.