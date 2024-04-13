Media Jamahal Hill: Pereira "isn't even close" to my level

Hopefully he is trying to bamboozle everbody and at least mixes it up well with TDs.
 
Lol and what exactly is this level Hill is on which a multiple time kickboxing and MMA champion hasn't attained? Surely he's just trying to hype himself up.
 
Nope he’s not. He’s a 2 division Glory kickboxing champion and a 2 division UFC champion.
 
If Hill's referring to his level of douche-baggery - he is absolutely correct.
 
If he gets KTFO, this is really going to come back to haunt him...
 
Would be one of the most satisfying wins in recent years if Poatan gets it done.

Humble this fool.
 
I don't see how Alex is going to avoid eating shots unless he can KO hill in the opening seconds, and I don't see how Hill is going to avoid the left given his punch selection and high pace.

If these two fought 10 times, the result would likely be different every time with one of them overwhelming the other.

The ease by which Jiri got Alex down, adds another layer of intrigue as well, making this fight so scary for both guys. Momentum can change so quickly, and the fact of the matter is Hill is 12-1 and has never lost a striking affair.
 
