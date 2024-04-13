I don't see how Alex is going to avoid eating shots unless he can KO hill in the opening seconds, and I don't see how Hill is going to avoid the left given his punch selection and high pace.



If these two fought 10 times, the result would likely be different every time with one of them overwhelming the other.



The ease by which Jiri got Alex down, adds another layer of intrigue as well, making this fight so scary for both guys. Momentum can change so quickly, and the fact of the matter is Hill is 12-1 and has never lost a striking affair.