Jamahal Hill Not Ready For 300

This is what the youtube hustle has come to unfortunately.
The "content" from the non - fighter channels seems to have become watered down with endless hot takes and manufactured controversy to get clicks
At least he's not rocking that mma Guru beanie. Points for that
